New CPAS Season Features Ocean Adventure, Magic and Kipling Classic

After three seasons heavily impacted by the ongoing issues of the pandemic, the Children’s Performing Arts Series is finally back on track with new performances scheduled for the 2022-23 season at the Paramount Theatre. This allowed CPAS to put season tickets on sale in the spring for the first time in three years, a huge accomplishment for the nonprofit program, which is under the auspices of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

There are three incredible shows coming to Abilene that all offer their own unique flare and appeal. CPAS will be swimming into their new season on Nov. 6 with Theater Works’ “The Pout Pout Fish.” Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam’s missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. This colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of Acheson Walsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway’s “The King And I,” “On the Town,” and Radio City’s New York Spectacular.

CPAS welcomes “The Jason Bishop Show” on Feb. 26. Each performance of Jason’s exclusive grand illusions and elegant, agile sleight-of-hand magic are delivered with Bishop’s wry wit and engaging audience participation. From his stunning Double Levitation, new Hologram Illusion starring Gizmo the dog, to the astonishing close-up magic that is captured live and projected onto large projection screens, Jason gives the audience a clear view of every detail. Intelligent lighting together with countless costume changes by his skillful assistant Kim, make this an extraordinary

theatrical experience.

Panto Company USA is a fan favorite among patrons. On April 16, they will bring the cherished family favorite story “The Jungle Book” to life on stage. In this fully produced musical production, done in true Panto Company style, they bring to life Kipling’s tales with great scenery, cool costumes, full of original modern songs, bursting with more excitement than you can imagine and of course a happy ending. Bring Mowgli and all his pals to your audience for a true slice of amazing Panto Company USA fun.

All three shows will take place at the Historic Paramount Theatre in Downtown Abilene.

“We are so thankful to be back in full capacity at such a treasured venue,” said CPAS Executive Director Melissa Harrell.

Ticket packages are $30 for all three live shows and $10 for single show admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www. cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.

CPAS exists to bring high quality, professional children’s theatrical programming to West Texas at a very minimal cost.

“We are able to do so because of grant funding, our audiences and our faithful sponsors,” Harrell said. “We cannot wait to see our audiences again in November!”

Contributed By The Children’s Performing Arts Series