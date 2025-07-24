New Zoo Animals: Bonnie, BuckBeak and Marvin

The Abilene Zoo is home to a diverse array of animals from around the world, each with its own unique story to tell. From the towering giraffes that gracefully roam the savannah exhibit to the playful primates that swing through the trees, the zoo provides a window into the wonders of wildlife. With a focus on conservation, education, and hands-on experiences, the zoo offers visitors the chance to connect with species both familiar and exotic, while fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of protecting these incredible creatures. Whether it’s the vibrant colors of the tropical birds or the stealthy movements of the big cats, the Abilene Zoo brings the beauty of the animal kingdom to life. Meet three of The Abilene Zoo’s new residents Bonnie, BuckBeak and Marvin.

BONNIE THE BISON

Bonnie, short for Bluebonnet Louanne, is a female bison calf born to mom Leoti on May 1st at the Abilene Zoo. Named by the Benham family, she is already winning hearts on the Texas Plains.

BUCKBEAK THE SECRETARY BIRD

BuckBeak is an 8-monthold secretary bird born in the Abilene Zoo. He is the only secretary bird ambassador in AZA-accredited zoos. Named after a magical creature, he enjoys following his keepers and fiercely stomping his favorite toy snake with impressive precision.

MARVIN THE TWO-TOED SLOTH

Native to South America, two-toed sloths spend most of their lives hanging upside down in the treetops. Marvin’s favorite things are boiled eggs and hanging out with Sadie, his partner. He currently lives behind the scenes, but will soon reside in the new Caribbean Cove opening this summer!

