New Zoo Animals: Uno, Milan and Winston

Meet three of The Abilene Zoo’s new residents Uno, Milan and Winston.

UNO

THE AMERICAN BISON

Uno, an 8-year-old bison, marks the return of this iconic species to Abilene Zoo after 14 years. Donated by the Weilert family, Uno symbolizes Abilene’s grassland heritage

MILAN

THE JAGUAR

Milan is an 8-year-old jaguar who joined Abilene Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP), a vital program designed to ensure the survival and health of endangered species like jaguars.

WINSTON

THE CURLCRESTED ARACARI

Winston is a 4-year-old curl-crested aracari that is part of the ambassador team! Native to Costa Rica, these birds have unique curled feathers.

