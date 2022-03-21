Off Your Beaten Path – Northwest Abilene

As creatures of habit, most of us have consistent daily routes. From home to work and back, we rarely branch outside of our routine, even for shopping and eating. Most of us have our go-to food pick-ups for Monday night or Saturday morning donuts. And while we may branch out a bit on the weekend, most of us don’t know what hidden gems await us in the rest of Abilene.

In this series, we explore the favorite haunts of our fellow Abilenians, while getting off our own beaten path to a whole new side of the city.

In Northwest Abilene, there’s no central zone for restaurants, but hidden gems can be found here and there between residential areas. It’s also a great place to find a good taco.

Tacos el Jalisco

Located on Grape Street near N. 8th Street, Tacos el Jalisco is a food truck with an authentic Mexican menu. Carlos and Joanna Huerta opened the business three years ago as a way to make a living while sharing their favorite foods.

“We like to cook,” Joanna said. “We loved it and wanted to share it.”

The two are originally from Guadalajara, a city in Jalisco, Mexico. The Jalisco-style tacos are based off a dish called “birria” which is kind of like a broken down taco, with meat stew and tortillas served on the side. Knowing Americans prefer tacos, they decided to serve their own form of “birria tacos” on corn tortillas with rice, beans, chilies and radish. Their salsa is made with chile de arbol and has a smoky flavor to it.

Meat options for the tacos include asada (steak), pastor (pork), chorizo (Mexican sausage), pollo (chicken), barbacoa (lamb), or tripa (gut or intestines of beef). The taco truck also serves quesadillas, corn in a cup, and a strawberries and cream dessert in a cup.

Tacos el Jalisco is open Monday through Friday, from 5-9 p.m. For real-time updates, the Huertas post on the Tacos el Jalisco Facebook page.

“Come try us,” Carlos said. “Everything’s fresh and traditional.”

La Mexicana Meat Market

On Mockingbird and N. 14th , the La Mexicana Meat Market is a grocery and meat store, but inside it features a restaurant with truly authentic Mexican food. It’s also a good place to find authentic items for cooking your own Mexican meals.

1250 N. Mockingbird Ln. | Abilene, TX 79603

HOURS:

Sunday-Saturday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Belle’s Chicken Dinner House

For those who prefer Southern food, Belle’s Chicken Dinner House offers fried chicken, rolls, and a homestyle experience. Owned by Abilene family, the Marrs, this restaurant is known for serving the food in family-style plates which can be shared among the guests. The menu also features sides like corn and green beans, and a selection of homemade pies.

2002 N. Clack | Abilene, TX 79603

HOURS: Thursday and Friday 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. | Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pam’s Pet Shop

For those who want to shop for exotic pets, Pam’s Pet Shop on N. 1st Street offers everything a pet-owner needs. The shop opened in 1987 and ever since has sold birds, reptiles and freshwater and saltwater fish.

3366 N. 1st Street | Abilene, TX 79603 | 325-675-6285

HOURS: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mr. Taco

Usually located on the corner of Ambler and Mockingbird, Mr. Taco features tacos, quesadillas and more. Check their Facebook for updated hours.

2802 Ambler Ave. | Abilene, TX 79603

HOURS: Evenings until 8:30 or 9 p.m.

By Haley Laurence

Photography By Shayli Anne Photography, Christi Stark, and Becky Brown