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Pineapple Dole Whip Trifle

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Last summer, my family and I went to Hawaii, and one of my favorite parts of the whole vacation was eating Dole Whip! When we got back to Abilene, my parents discovered we could order the mix online and make our own at home. I thought it would be fun to take the Dole Whip and add it to a trifle for even more pineapple flavor! This is a super easy dessert that would be perfect for any summer party.

Assemble your layers starting with the whipped cream at the bottom. Have fun deciding how you want to place your layers, and think about how the sides will look for presentation. Here’s what you’ll need:
• Cake cubes (you can cut up a homemade cake or use a store bought pound cake)
• Dole Whip (if you don’t want to make your own you can often find this at Frozen Ropes here in Abilene, or you could use pineapple sherbet)
• Whipped cream (divie this in half, and mix pineapple preserves into half of the whipped cream)
• Canned pineapple rings, cut in half

Once you’ve assembled your trifle, place it in the freezer and remove about 10 minutes before you’d like to serve it. Enjoy!

 

By Elsie Stark

Taylor County Taphouse
Abilene, TX, 79606
325-704-2500
http://www.taylorcountytaphouse.com/
Lytle Land & Cattle Co.
Abilene, TX, 79602
325-677-1925
www.lytlelandandcattle.com/
Cordell’s
Abilene, TX, 79606
325-455-1524
www.shopcordells.com/
Smokehouse Abilene at the DoubleTree Downtown
Abilene, TX, 79601
325-999-7848
www.hilton.com/en/hotels/abidtdt-doubletree-abilene-downtown-convention-center/dining/

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