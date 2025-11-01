Shaken, Stirred and Stress-Free: The Art of Cocktail Hosting

Whether it’s a cozy dinner party or a full-blown holiday celebration, hosting is always a balancing act—being present with your guests while also making sure their needs are met.

If cocktails or mocktails are part of the plan, the secret to keeping things easy and enjoyable can be summed up in one word: preparation.

Taking the time—whether it’s weeks in advance or just a few hours before guests arrive—to prep thoughtfully will pay off in a big way. Here are a few things to consider as you plan your next event:

Be ready to pour: Having drink options ready to serve as guests arrive is a great place to start. A bottle of wine already opened, beers chilled in a fridge, or a batched cocktail ready to pour. There is rarely an event I host that I don’t pre-batch a cocktail or two. While I love to make drinks specific to the preferences of my guests, mixing a drink for every person that walks in the door or is up for a refill just isn’t practical. The biggest gift you can give yourself as a host is batching your cocktails in advance. Not only does it allow you to be in the moment versus working, it ensures your guests feel welcomed, cared for and never with an empty glass.

How to batch: You can batch cocktails as simple or as extravagant as you’d like—there’s no wrong answer when it comes to what you serve. The key is knowing whether your chosen recipe was designed to be batched.

Some recipes are written specifically for batching, with ingredient ratios already adjusted for larger quantities. Others, however, are intended as single-serve cocktails meant to be shaken or stirred. If you’re scaling up one of those, you’ll need to account for a critical missing ingredient: water.

When you shake or stir a cocktail with ice, you’re not just chilling it—you’re also diluting it. That dilution is essential for balance. If you skip adding water when batching a stirred or shaken cocktail, you’ll end up with a drink that’s both stronger and less balanced than intended—not exactly a party win.

The general rule of thumb: Add about 25% water based on the total volume of your batched cocktail. So, for every 20 ounces of cocktail, add roughly 5 ounces of water. This brings your batch closer to how the drink would taste if it had been made one cocktail at a time.

Made to order: If you’re planning to make cocktails on demand for your guests, have each ingredient you might need pre-bottled and ready to go. Syrups, infusions or cordials can be made several days in advance, while fresh citrus juice should always be squeezed the day of your event—ideally just a few hours before—to maintain its brightness and flavor. Organize your bottles and tools in one central spot so you’re not scrambling when it’s time to shake or stir.

Something for everyone: Not everyone will be drinking alcohol—and a thoughtful host plans for that. Have something on hand for those not imbibing such as flavored sparkling water, quality sodas or a crafted mocktail. These small touches go a long way in making all your guests feel included and cared for.

And if kids are joining the party, consider making a special drink just for them. A fun, colorful mocktail or a fizzy fruit punch served in a festive glass can make young guests feel just as celebrated as the adults.

Don’t forget the water: Make sure water is always easy to find and plentiful. Whether it’s sparkling water chilled in the fridge, a cooler stocked with bottled water or glasses set out beside the tap, the key is visibility and access. Guests should never have to ask or go searching for a glass of water. Your, and their future selves will thank you for it.

Safety first: It’s perfectly fine to enjoy a drink or two at your own party, but remember that as the host, you’re responsible for your guests’ well-being. Make sure no one who’s had too much to drink ends up behind the wheel.

Have a plan in place: order an Uber, arrange rideshares or offer a place to stay if needed. If keeping tabs on everything feels like too much, consider asking a trusted (and sober) friend to help oversee things. A little planning goes a long way in keeping everyone safe—and your night stress-free.

Final Word: Host First. The best hosts know how to disappear from the logistics and be present in the moment. By batching your cocktails and prepping in advance you’ll create a memorable experience for your guests and yourself.

Because the only thing better than a perfect cocktail? Actually having time to enjoy it.

Pro Tips

• Label Your Drinks Always label batched cocktails with the name, ingredients and serving instructions (e.g., “2 ounces cocktail + 4 ounces sparkling water”). This keeps guests informed and avoids confusion.

• Citrus Timing Matters Most ingredients can be prepped days in advance—but always add fresh citrus juice the day of your event for the best flavor.

• Garnish Backup Offering garnishes? Keep an extra baggie of prepped garnishes in the fridge. That way, if you run low, it’s a quick grab-and-refill—no extra slicing required.

• Smart Sizing Prevents Overpouring Using disposable cups? Stick to 9 ounces or smaller. Larger cups (like 12–16 ounce Solo cups) often lead to unintentional overconsumption.

• Ice, Ice, Ice! You can never have too much ice. Stock up with more than you think you’ll need. No one wants a warm drink, and no one wants to leave their own party to make an ice run.

• Level up Your Garnish Game Add fresh orange slices, cranberries and rosemary to an ice tray, fill with water, and freeze. It’s a simple yet stunning way to elevate your cocktails while keeping them perfectly chilled.

Mulled Wine

INGREDIENTS

• 1 bottle of an inexpensive red wine

• ½ cup brandy

• 2 large cinnamon sticks

• 6 whole cloves

• ½ teaspoon ginger root, coarsely grated

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg

• 5 cardamom pods, cracked

• 1 teaspoon peppercorns

• 1 star of anise

• ½ cup brown sugar (maple syrup or honey work great too)

• Zest of half an orange or lemon

STEPS

1. Add all ingredients to a pot or crockpot and bring to a low simmer. Don’t let the wine boil or you risk cooking out the flavors and leaving the drink bitter.

2. Leave over a low heat for approx 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. When the liquid is steaming lightly, it is ready to serve.

4. Ladle into mugs and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

* Erin’s notes: Don’t stress if you don’t have every single ingredient on hand. One of the best parts about these cozy, flavorful drinks is how flexible and forgiving they can be. Use whatever spices, fruits or sweeteners you already have in your pantry and fridge. Your mulled cider or wine will still taste delicious. The magic comes from the combination of warm spices, fruit and a little sweetness, not from having a perfect list of ingredients. So get creative, trust your palate and most importantly, enjoy the process and the company you’re sharing it with.

Maple Bourbon Sour

INGREDIENTS

• 2 ounces Bourbon

• 1 ounce maple syrup

• 1 ounce lemon juice

STEPS

1. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.

2. Strain into the glass of your choice.

3. Finish with fresh cinnamon sprinkled on top.

*Erin’s notes: This is such an easy 3 ingredient fall cocktail, just be sure not to skimp or skip the cinnamon sprinkle on top, it’s what makes the drink!

Pears and Prosecco

INGREDIENTS

• 8 ounces champagne or prosecco

• 1 tablespoon pear liqueur

• 1 orange slice

• 1 sprig fresh rosemary

• 1 small handful fresh cranberries

STEPS

1. Pour pear liqueur into a coupe glass and then top with champagne.

2. Garnish with fresh cranberries, an orange slice and the sprig of rosemary.

*Erin’s notes: This is the perfect go-to sipper while prepping holiday meals with family and friends—but it’s also a beautiful option to serve on New Year’s Eve!

By Erin Estill

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography