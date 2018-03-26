Three Spring Recipes for 2018

Dig out of a meal plan rut with a few dishes that celebrate the season, including one that puts to work the newfangled pressure cooker you got for Christmas.

Asparagus Tartlets

(Recipe from Sandstone Fine Foods)

1 box frozen puff pastry, thawed

8 ounces goat cheese at room temperature

½ cup heavy cream

2 eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

1 dash nutmeg

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 ½ tablespoon lemon juices

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 pound asparagus, trimmed to about 3 ½ inches

balsamic vinegar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

While puff pastry is thawing, mix together goat cheese, cream, eggs, salt, nutmeg, black pepper, lemon zest and lemon juice until creamed.

Cut thawed puff pastry sheets into thirds along the folds and spread cheese mix, leaving a ¼ inch border all around.

Lay onion slices relatively thickly on tarts. Lay 8 pieces of asparagus across the width of the puff pastry so each end is close to the edge with about ½ inch between each spear of asparagus.

Place tarts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes until puff pastry is golden.

Allow to cool on a rack, then cut each tart into serving sized pieces with 1 spear of asparagus per piece. If desired, drizzle each piece with high-quality balsamic vinegar.

Slow-Cooked Whiskey-Molasses Shredded Beef

Serves 8



1 beef Bottom Round Roast or beef Chuck Center Roast (2 1/2 to 3 pounds), cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup whiskey

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 6-ounce can tomato paste

4 tablespoons packed brown sugar, divided

1/4 cup molasses

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

2 cups each shredded carrots and diced granny smith apple

Slow Cooker

Place roast in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 quart slow cooker. Combine whiskey, 1/4 cup vinegar, tomato paste, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, molasses, salt and pepper; pour over roast. Cover and cook on HIGH 4 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 10 hours, or until beef is, fork-tender.

Remove roast from slow cooker; shred with 2 forks. Skim fat from sauce as needed. Return beef to slow cooker.

Pressure Cooker/Instant Pot

Place beef roast in pressure cooker; add 1/2 cup beef broth. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 90 minutes on pressure cooker timer.

Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Shred beef; return to pressure cooker.

Combine cooking liquid, whiskey, 1/4 cup cider vinegar, tomato paste, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, molasses, salt and pepper in small saucepan. Simmer 20 to 25 minutes until desired consistency is reached. Combine sauce and shredded beef.

(This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

Slaw

Combine remaining 2 tablespoons cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and mustard in large bowl. Add carrots and apples; mix well. Season with salt and black pepper as desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve beef with slaw.

Chef’s note: Thinly sliced pears, celery, red cabbage, green cabbage or bell peppers, or a pre-packaged slaw mix can be used in place of the carrots or apples.

Recipe from beeflovingtexans.com.

Heat and Sweet! Chipotle, Mango and Avocado Salad

2 tablespoons Chipotle Olive Oil ©

mixed greens

toasted almonds

cranberries (dried)

avocado (sliced)

goat cheese (crumbled)

Combine the oil and balsamic in a bowl and whisk to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Combine the rest of ingredients into a bowl and toss together.

Drizzle on the dressing and serve.

Serves 4-6

Chef’s note: Combine olive oil and balsamic vinegar as a marinade too.

(Recipe courtesy of Cordell’s)