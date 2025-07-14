Staycation Adventures

Discover Hidden Gems Around Abilene

Who needs Fredericksburg when you have Abilene? Our town boasts numerous hidden gems that people travel here to experience. Set aside some time with family and friends to fully enjoy this wonderful place!

Rocky Hills Disc Golf Course

Set aside 2-3 hours on a cool morning to play this top-rated disc golf course just thirty minutes from town in beautiful Ovalo, Texas. Coming in at #3 in the entire state of Texas (and #40 in the world), this course is a must-play. Cam Hurst, the owner of this sheep farm and disc golf course, makes sure the course is mowed to golf course standards, making each goal unmistakably easy to access. But bring your hiking shoes, because Hole 9 is the highest hole in Texas, with over 100 feet in elevation. Most of the golfers who play here travel from over 150 miles away. They love launching their discs off the side of the mountain and seeing it coast down to the rest of the course below.

One player on U-Disc (@haspinte) reviews, “My first time here was amazing. Beautiful views, epic holes and signs at every pad. The layout was great and was easy to navigate from hole to hole. The terrain was quite intense at times. Definitely got the blood pumping! There is also a Putt Putt course!! What a great idea. Can’t wait to come back out here again!!”

Hurst requires a waiver to be signed before playing, so call him to set up a tee time first. The only rule is that the course is closed on Sunday mornings before noon so people can go to church. Rocky Hills Course is a destination for many, but for Abilenians, it can be the perfect staycation activity. More information can be found on the U-Disc app.

Rent a on Swimply

Swimply is AirBnB for swimming pools! Instead of crowding community pools, why not rent a backyard pool for a couple of hours? For Abilenians who own a pool who may not use it much, Swimply would be a great side-gig for some extra cash in the summer.

Elizabeth Miller, a pool owner on Swimply, says, “I think that Swimply is a brilliant concept, and I enjoy hosting the parties. We love to hear people laughing and having a good time!” She provides a Bluetooth speaker, pool toys and towels to ensure that her guests enjoy themselves. Her guests have been mainly locals looking to beat the heat or celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Many have come back again and again. One family, the Ortegas, left a lovely note, saying, “Thank you for sharing your home and pool with us! Your generosity is much appreciated!”

So whether a youth group needs a location for a pool party or a family wants a getaway from the hot West Texas sun, Swimply would be a perfect addition to a staycation. Renting someone’s backyard has all the perks of privacy and fun with none of the work.

Beat the Heat with Local Indoor Options

With the addition of some exciting new job opportunities, many people are moving to our little town. Small businesses thrive here, and Abilenians love supporting locally. Whether you are on a quest to find the best coffee in town or looking to spruce up your home decor, Abilene local businesses have you covered. Sip on the Lodge Latte from Front Porch Coffee as you stroll the Farmer’s Market. Drive across the railroad tracks to the SoDA district to find some beautiful home furnishings at Oak Street Shoppe (check out our previous issue for more information on this delightful store). Of course, visit Vintage Marketplace and Furniture Junk-It afterwards.

Make your way south, grabbing a coffee from the Ounce or Statesman drive-throughs for your afternoon pick-me-up. In the old About Time shop, check out the new Heyday Shop and Studios, a darling gift shop, perfect for finding the perfect gift for the special little one in your life.

Act like a kid again at Free Play Arcade in beautiful downtown Abilene. For a small fee, access high-quality arcade games and stay for a delicious meal paired with craft sodas. From pinball to skeeball, everyone will find something fun to do. Play together, laugh together, enjoy each other.

Our town has so many staycation opportunities. Save gas money, make a list of ideas and explore!

By Laura Daulton

