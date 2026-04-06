The Case for Aperitifs & Digestifs

Aperitifs and digestifs—if these words make no sense, you’re not alone. I was well into my cocktail journey before I could reliably remember what they were or which was which. At their simplest, they’re just pre-and post-dinner drinks, but when you take a closer look, they reveal something more nuanced. They aren’t trends, specific bottles or even a category of cocktails so much as purposeful moments, shaped by history, physiology and tradition.

In European cultures, these moments—and the rhythm they create—have long been second nature. For centuries meals have been shaped by these drinks: aperitifs to start the evening and digestifs to bring it to a close. The structure they provide encourages moderation, conversation and a deeper appreciation for the meal itself. The goal is not to drink more but rather to drink with more intentionality.

The Aperitif:

The aperitif traces its roots to ancient medicine, where wine infused with herbs and spices were consumed to stimulate digestion and “open” the stomach before meals. The word itself comes from the Latin aperire, meaning “to open.” By the 18th and 19th centuries, this practice evolved into a social ritual across Europe, particularly in France and Italy. What began as a functional tonic became a deliberate moment of leisure—an invitation to slow down, gather and prepare for the meal to come.

Even today, the aperitivo remains a vibrant part of daily life in Italy and other European countries. Bars and cafés open in the early evening, offering small bites alongside a glass of vermouth, Campari or sparkling wine. It’s as much about community and ritual as it is about the drink itself. They encourage us to take a moment to pause, catch our breath and re-connect with the day and those around us.

The Digestif:

If the aperitif opens, the digestif closes. The word digestif stems from the Latin digestivus, meaning “pertaining to digestion.” Historically, digestifs were herbal spirits, believed to soothe the stomach and aid digestion, enjoyed after eating. They are typically straight small pours of a rich, aromatic and often herbal drink meant to be savored after a meal. Many of these bottles originated in monasteries hundreds of years ago, where monks distilled complex botanical liqueurs using local herbs, roots and spices.

One of the more famous examples comes from the Chartreuse monastery in France, where the monks create the iconic Green and Yellow Chartreuse. Remarkably, the liqueur has fully funded the monastery’s entire operation for centuries, and even today the recipe remains a closely guarded secret—at any given time, only two monks know the full formula.

Over the years, these bottles have shed their strictly medicinal roots and have found a place in everyday cocktail culture, appreciated for their complex flavors and character. Today, they might still serve as digestive aids, but they also serve as unhurried moments, extending conversations and easing the transition from dinner into the evening. Less about keeping the evening going, more about savoring it as it winds down.

A Ritual, Not a Rulebook

Reintroducing aperitifs and digestifs into modern dining isn’t about adopting old-world formality—it’s about drinking with purpose. In regions where these practices remain common, alcohol is less about volume and more about timing and relationship. They’re a nod to centuries of dining tradition—a reminder that rituals, even small ones, can shape how we experience time, conversation and connection.

A Guide to Aperitifs

HOW TO POUR

• Timing: Offered before the meal begins to stimulate the appetite.

• Pour Size: Modest, typically 2–5 ounces total volume per glass, enough to awaken the palate without overwhelming it.

• Serving: Most are served chilled or over ice, often with a sparkling element like soda water or sparkling wine.

• Garnishes: Light accents such as citrus twists or fresh herbs are optional.

WHAT TO POUR

Bitter & Herbal

• Aperol – Light, citrus-forward; over ice with soda or in a spritz

• Cocchi Americano – Fresh and herbaceous; over ice or topped with soda

Aromatic & Fortified Wines

• Dry Vermouth – Herbal and nuanced; chilled or over ice, neat or in a cocktail

• Lillet Blanc/Rosé – Citrusy, floral; chilled with a twist of citrus

Citrus & Bright Liqueurs

• St-Germain – Floral and aromatic; over ice with soda or sparkling wine

• Lillet Orange/Grand Orange Liqueurs – Gentle citrus lift; chilled or in a light spritz

Sparkling Aperitifs

• Prosecco or Champagne – Crisp and refreshing; chilled, neat or in a spritz

• Aperitivo Spritz – Classic, vibrant; chilled over ice

Non-Alcoholic

• Bottled Zero-Proof Aperitivo (Lyre’s Italian Spritz, Ghia or Wilfred’s) – Bitter, citrus-forward and herbaceous; over ice with soda and a twist of citrus

• Vinegar/Shrub – Bright, tangy and lightly sweet; over ice, topped with soda

• Tonic Water with Citrus & Herbs – Dry, quinine bitterness; over ice

A Guide to Digestifs

HOW TO POUR

• Timing: Offered when dessert is finished—after or alongside coffee.

• Pour Size: Small, typically 1–2 ounces per glass.

• Serving: Most are served neat, though lightly chilled is also appropriate.

• Garnishes: Skip elaborate garnishes; this is a final note, not a finale.

WHAT TO POUR

Bitter / Herbal

• Fernet-Branca – Intense and aromatic; neat or over a large ice cube

• Averna – Smooth, slightly sweet and approachable; neat or lightly chilled

Botanical / Aromatic

• Green Chartreuse – Bold, complex, intensely herbal; neat

• Bénédictine – Warm, aromatic, subtly spiced; neat

Smooth & Sweet

• Licor 43 – Vanilla and citrus notes, easy to sip; neat or over a large ice cube

• Tawny Port – Nutty, rich and luscious; neat

Classic Spirit Finish

• Cognac – Deep, warming and aromatic; neat

• Armagnac – Rustic, fruity, contemplative; neat

Non-Alcoholic

• Amaro-Style Zero-Proof (Lyre’s Italian Orange, Wilfred’s or Ghia) – Bitter, herbaceous and complex; serve chilled or over ice with an orange peel

• Fennel, Chamomile or Peppermint Tea – Light, aromatic and soothing; warm

My Personal Go-To’s

To start the evening, an Aperol Spritz is hard to beat—bright, effervescent and refreshing, even in a nonalcoholic version. To finish, I recommend Fernet Branca Menta, a minty, herbal digestif. Together, they’re the perfect bookends to any meal or gathering.

Aperol Spritz – Aperitivo

• 3 ounces Prosecco or Tonic Water for a non-alcoholic option

• 2 ounces Aperol or a non-alcoholic Aperol alternative such as Lyre’s Italian Spritz*

• 1 ounce soda water

• 1 orange slice (for garnish)

STEPS

• Fill a stemmed wine glass with ice and add Prosecco, followed by Aperol.

• Top with 1 ounce of soda water (or to taste). Garnish with an orange slice.

Fernet Branca Menta – Digestif

• 1–1.5 ounces Fernet Branca Menta*

• Optional: 1 large ice cube

STEPS

• Select a glass: Choose a small rocks glass or snifter.

• Pour 1–1.5 ounces of Fernet Branca Menta into the glass.

• Optional chilling: Add a single large ice cube if desired to slightly mellow the flavor.

*Both Lyre’s Italian Spritz and Fernet Branca Menta are available locally at H&H Beverages.

By Erin Estill

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography