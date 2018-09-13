By Vikki Head

Photography by Beth Dukes

FAMILY TRADITION

The owners of The Shed Market, Byron and Stacie Stephenson, are carrying on and expanding a family business that started almost 30 years ago. Byron’s grandparents owned the now-closed Shed restaurant in Wingate, which was named to Texas Monthly’s list of Top 50 BBQ joints in 2003 .

NEW BEGINNINGS

While Byron’s grandparents may have indeed started a legacy, the Stephenson’s have added their own unique mark to the family tradition by introducing a premium meat market along with the restaurant.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different,” Byron said. “We love to cook at home, and we love to grill out. We saw a need, that there weren’t really any places where you could get premium cuts in Abilene.”

The meat market offers custom orders as well.

“We had a guy from England who approached us, and he wants rabbit,” Stacie said. “You know, we don’t cook rabbit, but we can get him some. Don’t ask me what to do with it beyond that, but we can get it!”

ON THE HORIZON

In the next few months, stay on the look out for special events and reservation-only dinner options. Cooking classes are also a possibility, to help people learn to season and cook the premiums meats sold at The Shed in the comfort of their own home.

DETAILS TO KNOW

The restaurant is only open for the lunch hour and often sells out by 2:30 or 3 p.m. “We want to have a consistent, quality product,” Stacie said. “It comes off the pit at 11. That way we never reheat anything; we start over fresh every day. All of our sides are made with fresh ingredients.”

The Shed Market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Even if lunch offerings sell out, the meat market remains open until 6.)

6382 Buffalo Gap Rd Ste D

(325) 692-7433

Find The Shed Market on Facebook and @TheShedMarket on Instagram