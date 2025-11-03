Volunteers with Vision: The Heart of Christmas Carousel

Every November, as Abilene begins to glow with holiday lights and the air turns crisp, the city’s Convention Center is transformed into something magical, as the Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel comes to life.

One of the community’s most beloved – and impactful – events, Carousel treats visitors to an array of holiday-themed activities. Whether getting a head start on Christmas shopping, taking the little ones to meet Santa, enjoying a style show or catching up with friends while getting a sneak peek at all the goodies for sale, there really is something for everyone.

But behind the scenes, Carousel is so much more. Blending celebration with service, this event offers people a way to usher in the season, while supporting vital programs that directly impact the community year-round.

As these hardworking volunteers put the finishing touches on months of preparation and thousands of local and out-of-town guests look forward to shopping, entertainment and tradition, for the Junior League, this is at its heart the cornerstone of their fundraising efforts.

“Carousel is definitely our biggest event and funds a majority of our project for the year,” said Chairperson Sam Townsend.

From Humble Beginnings to a Holiday Staple

While Carousel is one of the most popular and anticipated events on the calendar, its story began modestly.

More than four decades ago, the Junior League was looking for a way to combine its mission of service with something that could capture the spirit of the season. What started at the Taylor County Fairgrounds with a handful of vendors quickly blossomed into a full-scale holiday marketplace. As the event grew in both scale and ambition, it moved to the Abilene Civic Center – now the Convention Center – where it remains today.

Of this year’s event, Sam said the first thing visitors will notice once inside is Market Hall, home to over 70 merchants from Abilene and around the State.

“It’s been great to see how much this event has grown, and what a diverse group we have,” she said, adding that in addition to welcoming new businesses, Carousel attracts many repeat vendors as well.

“Everyone really likes the fact that they can showcase their businesses, and at the same time help our mission.”

While the structure of Carousel remains familiar – a marketplace paired with special events – each year brings a new theme, one that Junior League President Tiffany Nichols says, “reflects the interest of the Carousel Chair.”

So with that in mind, this year’s Carousel will celebrate the holidays with a little bit of rock and roll thrown in for good measure.

“I’m a big music fan, and rock music in particular has been a big part of my life. It’s something that my mom and I bonded over, so I thought it would be fun to do a theme that celebrated that.” said Sam.

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree kicks off Thursday night with the “Opening Act Happy Hour,” a festive evening that gives guests a first look at the market, while enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. For guests who want to see the vendor’s clothing come to life, there is a Style Show the same night, featuring a ‘50’s theme and an elegant plated dinner.

Similarly, kids can get in on the retro fun at Brunch with Santa, which Sam said will have a “sock hop, ‘50’s diner vibes,” complete with crafts and a story ready by St. Nick himself.

Holiday Cheer with a Higher Purpose

While the event theme may change year to year, the League’s mission has – and will always – remain the same.

As Tiffany stated in her welcome letter on the organization’s website, this year’s theme is “Be the Change. Lead the Change.”

More than just a sentiment, the Junior League has been a leader in initiatives that make a tangible impact on children and families in Abilene.

“I love Abilene and can’t imagine going anywhere else,” she said. “And the League is special because it does make a huge impact in the community.”

Sam echoes these sentiments and adds that working up close and in tandem with organizations such and Love and Care Ministries has been “eye-opening,” and said volunteers take pride in the fact that monies raised during Carousel go towards their many community projects.

Behind the scenes of Carousel lies hours of hard work, with League members and partners working diligently to coordinate vendors, plan the layout, schedule events and secure sponsorships.

Tiffany said in 2024, almost 800 volunteer hours were logged among all members and just under $110,000 was raised, and in turn sent back into the community under the League’s charitable initiatives.

All proceeds support the League’s programs that address critical needs across the community, focusing, Tiffany said, on health and hygiene resources as well as food insecurity.

“Being able to help all of these children and families is why we do Carousel,” she said.

Programs That Change Lives

Some of their initiatives include CarePack for Kids, which provides food for children who might not otherwise have a meal outside of school, and Suds Buds, which delivers hygiene kits to schools with a low-income student population.

Through the local foster care system and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Junior League also partners with community programs, such as The Bluebonnet Room and Miracle on Vine Street.

It is through these partnerships that the League is able to enhance the lives of children, families and even case workers.

According to the Junior League’s website, they were able to donate $6,000 to stock the inventory of the Bluebonnet Room, which keeps a supply of clothing, diapers, beds and other necessities, and is often the case worker’s first stop after a child has been removed from their home.

Similarly, Miracle on Vine Street ensures that children in CPS and foster care receive gifts during the holidays.

So, when the last booth is packed and the final holiday melodies fade from the Convention Center, what remains are more than memories of a fun, festive weekend.

Children facing food insecurity will have a meal for the weekend, an underserved teen will receive hygiene supplies, and a community will be made stronger through the power of women working together.

The Junior League’s Christmas Carousel is – at its heart – a carousel of hope, spinning joy into action, year after year.

To learn more about the Junior League’s Community Impact initiatives or how to get involved visit www.jrleagueabilene.com or call 325-677-1879.

By Mollie Hill

Photos Courtesy of Junior League of Abilene