Watermelon Slushies

Watermelon Slushie
- 4 cups seedless watermelon, cubed and frozen
- ½ cup simple syrup
- 2 ounces lime juice
- 2 ounces lemon Juice
- Generous pinch of salt
- ¼-½ cup water, if needed
Steps
- Cut the watermelon into cubes and remove the rind. Place the cubes on a baking sheet and freeze.
- Add the frozen watermelon, simple syrup, lime juice, lemon juice and salt to a blender, and blend until smooth.
- If there isn’t enough liquid to blend, slowly add water to help the mixture blend well.
- Pour into a cocktail glass.
Erin’s Notes:
This one is so great to mix up for the kids as it tastes and drinks like the bright slushies of your childhood. My husband prefers his slushie with a 1-ounce float of tequila in his glass.
