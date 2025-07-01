Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Abilene Eats / Abilene Eats In / Watermelon Slushies

Watermelon Slushies

Leave a Comment

Watermelon Slushie

  • 4 cups seedless watermelon, cubed and frozen
  • ½ cup simple syrup
  • 2 ounces lime juice
  • 2 ounces lemon Juice
  • Generous pinch of salt
  • ¼-½ cup water, if needed

 

Steps

  1. Cut the watermelon into cubes and remove the rind. Place the cubes on a baking sheet and freeze.
  2. Add the frozen watermelon, simple syrup, lime juice, lemon juice and salt to a blender, and blend until smooth.
  3. If there isn’t enough liquid to blend, slowly add water to help the mixture blend well.
  4. Pour into a cocktail glass.

 

Erin’s Notes:

This one is so great to mix up for the kids as it tastes and drinks like the bright slushies of your childhood. My husband prefers his slushie with a 1-ounce float of tequila in his glass.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

3457 Curry Lane
Abilene, TX 79606
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Cookie Policy

Categories