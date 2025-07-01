Watermelon Slushies

Watermelon Slushie

4 cups seedless watermelon, cubed and frozen

½ cup simple syrup

2 ounces lime juice

2 ounces lemon Juice

Generous pinch of salt

¼-½ cup water, if needed

Steps

Cut the watermelon into cubes and remove the rind. Place the cubes on a baking sheet and freeze. Add the frozen watermelon, simple syrup, lime juice, lemon juice and salt to a blender, and blend until smooth. If there isn’t enough liquid to blend, slowly add water to help the mixture blend well. Pour into a cocktail glass.

Erin’s Notes:

This one is so great to mix up for the kids as it tastes and drinks like the bright slushies of your childhood. My husband prefers his slushie with a 1-ounce float of tequila in his glass.