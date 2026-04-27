Abilene Author: Greg Young

Singer, songwriter, poet and pharmacist – Greg Young grew up picking the guitar and singing on a friend’s front porch eight miles outside of Hamlin.

That experience eventually led to Greg’s side career as a songwriter and performer. Another experience, growing up in the Nazarene Church in Hamlin, led to an original song, The Old Church, which was recorded in 1989.

Greg is still performing in church, but not “The Old Church.” He plays in the orchestra and is a soloist at Abilene’s First Baptist Church, where his wife, Beth Young, is director of City Light Community Ministries.

To date, Greg has written numerous songs and one book, Texas Limericks: From Abbott to Zephyr, with a book of poems on the horizon.

Among the songs he has written or co-written are Songs About Saturday Night with Aaron Watson and A Prayer for Abilene with Glenn Dromgoole.

Greg started performing around age 6 and by 13, he was playing regular gigs with a band. He has a theory about the creative process, which for him sometimes leads to songs, other times to poems or stories.

“In my view,” he said, “the creative energy comes from the same place. My process has always been to simply tell the story.”

Greg was a pharmacist with Hendrick Health from 1995 to 2025 and now is with James McCoy Drug Store. Greg and Beth are the parents of two children, Matthew, an RN at Hendrick Health, and Kayla Crockett, a teacher at Alcorta Elementary School. The family also includes four grandchildren.

By Loretta Fulton