New on the Scene: Miller, Opal and Amani

The Abilene Zoo is home to a diverse array of animals from around the world, each with its own unique story to tell. From the towering giraffes that gracefully roam the savannah exhibit to the playful primates that swing through the trees, the zoo provides a window into the wonders of wildlife. With a focus on conservation, education, and hands-on experiences, the zoo offers visitors the chance to connect with species both familiar and exotic, while fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of protecting these incredible creatures. Whether it’s the vibrant colors of the tropical birds or the stealthy movements of the big cats, the Abilene Zoo brings the beauty of the animal kingdom to life.

Meet three of The Abilene Zoo’s new residents Miller, Opal and Amani.

MILLER THE LYNX

Miller is 6 months old and brand new to Abilene Zoo! He is the sole survivor of his litter and was hand-raised by veterinary staff at his previous zoo. He is comfortable around people and full of curiosity, so he will be the perfect animal ambassador for his species. Miller has begun his ambassador training and is expected to make his Abilene Zoo debut in the next Wild Days shows!

OPAL THE RED KANGAROO

Opal is 8 months old and is Rooby’s little sister. She is sweet, curious and eager to keep up with her big sister. She’s currently training as an animal ambassador. Guests can meet her up close by booking an animal ambassador tour or having her as a guest on their next birthday party!

AMANI THE STEENBOK

Amani is three months old and lives in the Terrace with her parents, Kira and Kidogo, near the giraffes. She is a total foodie; her favorite food is sweet potato. Steenboks are one of the smallest antelope species in Africa. Even though they are very common in Africa, only two AZA-accredited zoos have steenboks in the USA — Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Abilene Zoo! Guests can now meet Amani up-close by booking a steenbok tour.