‘Addams Family’ Features All-Local Youth Cast

This January, the Paramount Theatre is proud to present its annual Junior Musical, The Addams Family Young@Part. Based on the beloved cartoon characters by Charles Addams immortalized on television and in film, The Addams Family will feature local performers ages 8-18 and a production team comprised of some of the most treasured arts educators in Abilene.

The Addams Family Young@Part follows the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky family as they tread some brand-new ground! Wednesday Addams, the morbid and sinister daughter of Gomez and Morticia, is all grown up and has fallen in love with the sweet, smart, and innocent boy next door. Lucas Beineke and his extremely normal family are not what the Addams parents had in mind for Wednesday; even worse, she has invited the Beinekes over for dinner! While Gomez reluctantly agrees to keep Wednesday’s secret from Morticia, other secrets also threaten to upend the hilarious meeting of these equally unique and opposing families.

The Addams Family Young@Part is a 60-minute adaptation of the full musical, specifically created for students; it is a favorite among young actors because of its dark humor and the fresh, contemporary score. Featuring a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, The Addams Family showcases popular songs like “Pulled,” “Crazier Than You,” and “When You’re an Addams.” The full-length production was first performed on Broadway in 2010 and included stars Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

This year’s Paramount Junior Musical features a cast of 40 students from Abilene and the surrounding areas, some coming from as far away as Sweetwater. These students will be led by a creative team representing the best that Abilene arts have to offer; Neena McLain, Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Theatre at McMurry University, will return as Director of the production after a successful run of The Wizard of Oz. McLain will be joined by returning Music Director, Lanie Westman, Executive Director of Abilene Performing Arts Company, and returning Choreographer, Teri Wilkerson, Owner and Artistic Director of Dance Discovery Studios.

The Paramount’s Director of Operations, Grayson Allred, will design lights and sets. Allred’s most recent designs were seen at the Paramount in Sweeney Todd and Pride and Prejudice. He also frequently designs lights for other community organizations, including Abilene Community Theatre. The newest addition to the Paramount staff, Assistant Technical Director Emilia Richardson, will design costumes; Richardson also serves as the Paramount’s Resident Costume Designer and her work has been seen in Paramount Productions’ Hello, Dolly!, Sweeney Todd, and Pride and Prejudice.

The production team is particularly excited to guide the students through this process. Director Neena McLain says, “I am thrilled to work with the Paramount and some of Abilene’s extremely talented young actors. To have the opportunity to laugh together and create a fun piece of theatre for our community makes this experience even more special.”

The Addams Family Young@Part runs Jan. 12-14. For tickets and additional information, visit: www.paramountabilene.com.

Contributed By Paramount Theatre