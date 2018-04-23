Chicago is Coming to Abilene

Chicago, a classic musical satire diving into the corruption of the justice system and the concept of the celebrity criminal. This musical, based in the roaring twenties, provides every ounce of sultry glitz and glamour that you could desire of a touring musical.

We are taking a slightly extended break from our normal format of writing about events AFTER they happen. As we pointed out last week, this normally doesn’t work out (because time travel is hard) and to get photos of an event and tell you what it’s about, we have to go to it! Which is why we have our handy-dandy event calendar, and monthly fav #EventsToBeScene round-up posts, to let you know about stuff beforehand. But here we are again, getting to tell you about “Chicago” (the musical) before it comes to Abilene, because…

…wait for it…

We got to interview one of the performers, Terra MacLeod. Terra will be playing Velma in the Abilene production at the Abilene Convention Center on May 2, 2018. While the character of Velma, along with many of the other characters in the musical, operates with a questionable moral code, the story wouldn’t resonate without shreds of humanity peeking through satire.

“There’s a resilience to Velma that I really appreciate about her,” McLeod says. “She is a survivor of her circumstances.”

Terra has been performing in productions of “Chicago” at an estimated minimum of once a year since 2004. Her journey from Montreal Canada to NYC performing arts school led her to play Velma in the Original French Company in Montreal and Paris.

“There’s a pedigree to this cast that mirrors shows produced on Broadway,” Terra says. “The majority of us are from Broadway and the West End. Everyone has paid their dues and earned their rights to be onstage.”

If that doesn’t fire you up to book your tickets for this show ASAP, I don’t know what will.

BONUS! We are giving away two tickets to see Chicago. Tag the person you would take in the comments of our Instagram post for a chance to win.

