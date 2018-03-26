On My #EventsToBeScene List: April 2018

April showers bring May flowers… and we can’t wait. Hands up if you are ready for summer. 🙌🏻 Our monthly round-up of local events is out! We have listed our #eventstobescene and invite you to join us. Check them out.

April 5-7 & April 13-14, 7:30 p.m.

April 15, 2 p.m.

“Doubt,” a drama, by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Gavyn Hardegree. A nun who is the principal of a Catholic school in the Bronx takes matters into her own hands when she suspects a young priest of improper relations with one of the male students.

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St. ￨325.673.7082 ￨ www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org

I’m excited about this event. It’s the perfect opportunity for a lovely little outing.

April 6

Pulitzer-Prize-winning poet Tyehimba Jess will be on campus Friday, April 6, for three events—an informal Question and Answer time from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.; a poetry reading from his award-winning poetry book Olio, 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; and an informal reception and book signing at 8:30 p.m. All of these events will take place in the Multi-Purpose Room of The Johnson Building. The events are free. The public is cordially invited.

As you know, Tyehimba Jess is this year’s poet in The Lawrence Clayton Poets & Writers Speaker Series presented by The McIntyre-West Endowment of the Hardin-Simmons University Academic Foundation. I am attaching to this email the flyer I sent everyone last fall introducing Tyehimba. In case you have misplaced the flyer, I wanted to send it again. I have also attached the poster advertising the events. After Spring Break I will be sending my personal invitation.

Here is a link to an Interlochen Review interview with Tyehimba Jess: http://www.interlochenreview.org/tyehimba-jess.

Because really, how could you not!?

April 12, 5-8 p.m.

ArtWalk: CarWalk

Center for Contemporary Arts

220 Cypress St. | 325.677.1171 | www.center-arts.com

Always down for ArtWalk.

April 13-14

Paramount Film Series presents “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Starring: Gregory Peck, Robert Duvall, Mary Badham 1962, black & white, Mystery/Crime 129 min., Not Rated Atticus Finch (Peck, in an Oscar-winning role) defends an innocent black man against rape charges but ends up in a maelstrom of hate and prejudice.

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨325.676.9620 ￨paramount-abilene.org

Again! A great evening out on the town.

April 26, 6-9 p.m.

¡Fiesta de Arte! Fundraiser 2018

SODA District Courtyard

Tickets available at center-arts.com

Center for Contemporary Arts

220 Cypress St. | 325.677.1171 | www.center-arts.com

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.