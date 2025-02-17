When the Crane family moved back to Texas, they imagined a place with “cold beer, boots, country music and barbecue.” Today, that vision has come to life in Crane’s Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel—a place now proudly nominated for a 2025 James Beard Award, a food industry honor.

The historic square dance hall has been transformed into a lively barbecue restaurant that has kept the Wagon Wheel’s vintage charm alive while adding fresh appeal.

“We really wanted to preserve the history of the place but also enhance it,” said Erika Crane.

Mission accomplished. The entrance is decorated with memorabilia from the dance hall, the original hardwood floors remain and the restroom doors are original. Wagon wheels still rest in the rafters and large wagon wheel chandeliers flickering with candle lights cast a warm glow across the room.

The front lobby showcases a framed clipping from the Abilene Reporter-News dated Oct. 10, 1958, announcing the grand opening of the Wagon Wheel square dance hall. Erika’s vision about moving to Texas didn’t include the Wagon Wheel, but it turned out to be the perfect location to bring her vision to life.

Erika and her husband, William, a 22-year Army combat veteran, moved their family to Texas in 2019 when William was stationed at Fort Hood. Erika, originally from Mexico, met William in El Paso when he was stationed at Fort Bliss and she was a student at UTEP. After William’s retirement, Erika was recruited to be the sales and marketing director for the Hilton Downtown Abilene project, where she played a key role in the hotel’s development. The family settled in Abilene in 2022. Together, they dreamed of owning a business where “faith, family, food and fun” could come together—a place where their daughters, now 13 and 9, could be a part of the experience.

William and Erika bought the Wagon Wheel in September 2023, and opened as Crane’s Craft BBQ at the Wagon Wheel on March 7, 2024. In between those dates, an unimaginable amount of work, much of it done by William, went into making it happen. From custom-built tables and benches, where performers and patrons leave their signatures, to the Texas-chic ambiance, every detail speaks to the Cranes’ pride in ownership.

In addition to offering a warm atmosphere and exceptional food, Crane’s Craft BBQ is proud to be an Ambassador of Goodstock by Nolan Ryan. This partnership brings premium, hand-selected briskets to the menu. The atmosphere is enhanced by the Saturday Songwriters’ Series, which is held each Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Terri Knight, a popular radio DJ and performing artist, leads the way, with other local artists joining in. Once a month, a Saturday concert is staged, featuring local artists. The restaurant, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, reopens at 7 on concert nights for dinner before the 8 p.m. show.

The atmosphere, the history and the music all add to the allure of Crane’s, but it’s the food that draws the crowds. At Crane’s Craft BBQ, William hand cuts and prepares the meats every day. He uses only post oak for the fire, and the meats are seasoned only with salt, pepper, and smoke. Sauce is available on the side. The menu is packed with all the Texas barbecue classics but also features a blend of Southern and Mexican influences, reflecting both William’s Mississippi roots and the family’s Mexican heritage. Family-inspired desserts like Abuela’s Choco-Flan and Maw Maw’s Nanner Puddin bring together the best of both cultures, offering a truly unique, flavorful experience.

“When you come to Crane’s, expect to stay a while,” William said. And it’s true. The family atmosphere, the welcoming vibe, and the easy camaraderie between diners create an experience that feels like home. Erika, William, and their daughters, Valentina and Victoria, make it a point to welcome every guest. Diners often share tables with others they just met and a conversation naturally follows. It all adds up to a great dining and life experience.

“We want to make it a destination,” Erika said.

By Loretta Fulton

Photos Courtesy of Crane’s Craft BBQ