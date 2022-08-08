Easy Fine Dining

Well, ready-or-not, it’s happening! My son is moving into his own house/bachelor pad. Ugh, not sure what to call it. He is moving out and has requested some last minute cooking lessons! After an accident and realizing how special Abilene is, he decided to transfer to Abilene Christian University. The year was filled with all things ACU: pledging, Sub T-16 fun, Sing Song and so much more. But, by about March I got the news… he and some buddies were moving into a house. I knew it was time, but really?

This one has been a little high maintenance from the get go; he knows good food. How could he not? I’ve trained him well! Lately our meals have turned to quick recipes – what we can do that tastes good, but doesn’t take forever. We are sharing two of our favorites that are super simple and taste yummy. Sautéed mushrooms and mussels are involved. I realize not everyone is a fan of one or both so feel free to leave out the mushrooms, skip the mussels. But please, give the ravioli a try, it’s easy, yummy, and you can add whatever protein and veggies you want.

I’ll share our recipes, give you (and Sam) a few tips, and encourage you to cook with your kiddos (even if they are adults). My most treasured moments involve those that I love with me in the kitchen! To all of the mommas in my shoes, Cheers! I hope you all have a great year, and to our aspiring chefs… don’t burn the kitchen down! Always spray the pan with Pam, use oil of some sort or butter, and DON’T cook on high!

Easy, Peasy Ravioli

INGREDIENTS

• 1 package of fresh ravioli (We like Aldi brand or Trader Joe’s)

• Pinch of salt

• 1 package of mushrooms sliced

• 2 Tbs. butter

• 2 Tbs. olive oil

• Splash of dry white wine

• ½ cup Roa’s Vodka sauce

• ¼ cup half-and-half

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Pinch of red pepper flakes

• Garnish with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley

DIRECTIONS

Ravioli

1. Bring salted water to a boil. Drop in ravioli when it boils. Ravioli will float to the top when ready. Remove from boiling water.

Sauce

1. Melt butter, add olive oil in a pan. Allow butter to brown a bit (it will start smelling nutty).

2. Add mushrooms, season with salt and pepper. I do this slowly when I have time, otherwise, about 10 minutes.

3. Add a splash or dry white wine if you have it. Add in vodka sauce, cooked ravioli and half-and-half.

4. Toss it all together. Season again if needed and add a pinch of red pepper flakes.

5. Garnish with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley. Serve with crusty bread.

Easy, Peasy Mussels in White Wine Garlic Sauce

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pound of mussels (fresh or frozen)

• 1 cup dry white wine

• 2 Tbs. butter

• 1 tsp Seasonello Bologna Herbal Salt

• Cracked black pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Melt butter and add wine. Add salt and pepper. Heat thoroughly. Add mussels and cover. Simmer about 5 minutes until all mussels are open. Do not eaten them if they don’t open.

2. Garnish with fresh parsley or any other of your favorite herbs.

3. Serve with crusty bread. Pro tip: the “pot liquor” or broth is the best to dip the bread in.

By Nancy Roberts

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography