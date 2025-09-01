Fall Cocktails & Mocktail

Salt… it isn’t just for rims.

Every great cocktail walks the line between too much and not enough. Too sweet, and it’s cloying. Too tart, and it becomes abrasive. The magic lies in balance—where ingredients don’t compete but complement. While sugar and citrus are the most common tools bartenders reach for to achieve this equilibrium, they are far from the only options.

Nearly every recipe I’ve tried that simply calls for pineapple or apple juice comes out rather flat and dull. Adding in lime or lemon juice brightens it, which fixes the issue but then the flavor profile changes significantly. Apple can get lost quickly when paired next to something as bold as lime.

Now enter in acid and salt adjustments—subtle, impactful techniques that can elevate a drink from good to exceptional. While there are a handful of pure acids used in cocktails, I’m just going to talk about two of them.

Citric Acid – Think clean and sharp, citric acid is most similar to lemon juice. It adds brightness without the pulp, bitterness or oxidation issues associated with fresh citrus.

Malic Acid – Found in green apples and rhubarb, malic acid offers a crisp, tart quality.

So how do you take a bland apple drink and turn it into a bold apple drink without losing the apple? Acid adjuster. When reading this, I’m sure that sounds a bit technical, but I promise it’s not as complicated as it seems. Everything you need can usually be found at your local grocery store or ordered online, and it’s as simple as adding both ingredients to water and shaking it up. What you’re left with is a jar of “acid water”—a solution that has the same acidity level as fresh lime juice, but with no citrus flavor of its own. A few drops into your apple juice and now it has the same sharpness and acidity of classic citrus but the apple flavor stays front and center.

The other tool we are talking about is salt. While acidity sharpens and defines, salt enhances and unifies. Think of it less as a flavor and more as a conductor. It’s the unsung hero of nearly everything you cook or bake—just imagine fresh bread without salt. It improves almost everything it’s added too, including cocktails. It can be used either in a saline solution (just salt + water) or in its granular form and can be enhanced with a variety of flavors, rendering its applications nearly endless. (Think smoked, herb or truffle) To really understand salt’s effect in a drink, the best place to start is by tasting cocktails side by side. For example, make two Margaritas or Daiquiris exactly the same way, but add salt to one and not the other and taste the difference. A touch of salt goes a long way. This isn’t just for the imbibers either…try this same process with lemonade or coffee. It can be very surprising how much just a pinch of salt shifts the flavors and experience. I’m sure you will find recipes you prefer with no salt, but I think you will be surprised how many you prefer with.

So next time you’re mixing a drink—cocktail or not—remember that a little acid or salt can go a long way. These small, simple tweaks can brighten flavors, bring balance and make your drink taste more complete. Once you start experimenting, you’ll begin to notice how much more vibrant and well-rounded your drinks become. And with fall flavors like apple and pumpkin becoming star ingredients, it’s a perfect opportunity to level up your at-home bartending and impress your friends—no fancy tools required.

To make the “1% Acid Adjuster”

200 milliliters of water

67 grams food grade citric acid (approximately 1/3 cup)

23 grams food grade malic acid (approximately 1½ tablespoons)

How to Use:

These measurements will achieve the approximate acid content of lime juice. While this is a solid starting point, always taste as you go and error on what you enjoy!

1 ounce apple juice add – ¾ teaspoon of acid adjuster

1 ounce grapefruit juice add – ½ teaspoon of acid adjuster

1 ounce orange juice add – ¾ teaspoon of acid adjuster

1 ounce pineapple juice add – ¾ teaspoon of acid adjuster

To make the 20% saline solution

20 grams of salt

80 milliliters of water

How to Use:

Add 2 – 4 drops to the drink of your choice

*The other option is to simply add a pinch of salt to a drink. While this can be harder to fully measure and recreate, you will often get the same desired result.

Cinnamon Apple Seltzer

1 ½ ounces vodka

2 ounces apple juice or cider

¼ ounce cinnamon simple syrup

½ teaspoon of acid adjuster

6 ounces sparkling water

* optional – ¼ ounce of a cinnamon whisky

Garnish – cinnamon stick

Steps

Add all ingredients but the sparkling water into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into the glass of your choice and top with the sparkling water. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Erin’s notes: I originally created this recipe last fall when I was craving something that captured the flavors of the season but still felt refreshing on a warm autumn day. It’s since become a staple in our home each fall.

Cinnamon Syrup Recipe

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

3 cinnamon sticks broke into pieces

Steps

In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar and cinnamon sticks. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is fully dissolved. Remove from heat and allow the cinnamon sticks to steep in the syrup as it cools — for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight for a stronger infusion. Strain out the cinnamon sticks and transfer the syrup to an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

1 cup coffee or 2 shots espresso

½ cup milk of choice

½ cup pumpkin spice syrup

2 drops saline solution or a dash of salt

Serving Suggestions:

This beverage can be enjoyed hot or cold. For a warm version, add all ingredients to a mug — it’s delicious as is, but if you have a steamer available, taking the extra step to steam the mixture is worth it. For a cold version, simply pour all ingredients over ice and stir well. No matter how you serve it, a dollop of fresh whipped cream on top is highly recommended.

A.P.S. (Apple Pumpkin Sour)

2 ounces bourbon

1 ounce apple juice or cider

1 ounce pumpkin spice syrup

½-¾ teaspoon acid adjuster

Steps

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until sufficiently chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish – cinnamon stick or fresh apple slice.

Erin’s notes: While this makes a great sour-style cocktail, you can easily transform it into a fall-inspired Old Fashioned. Simply omit the apple juice and acid adjuster, and add a couple dashes of your favorite bitters.

Pumpkin Spice Syrup Recipe

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup water

½ cup pumpkin puree

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla

Steps

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, water, pumpkin purée and pumpkin spice. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is fully dissolved. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool slightly before stirring in the vanilla extract.

Optional: For a smoother texture, strain the syrup through a fine mesh sieve. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 6 months.

Caramel Apple Mocktail

Serves 4-6

4 ounces caramel sauce

14 ounces apple cider

14 ounces ginger beer

1 teaspoon of acid adjuster

Steps

Combine all ingredients into the serving container of choice and pour over ice. Garnish – cinnamon stick or apple slice.

Erin’s notes: This recipe has been a favorite with my kids and is an excellent choice for fall or Halloween gatherings with families. To adapt it for an adult version, simply add 6 ounces of apple brandy or your preferred spirit.

By Erin Estill

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography