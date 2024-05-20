Lemons 3 Ways

As summer approaches, lemons are an easy go-to ingredient in main dishes and desserts. In the summer heat, don’t forget to stay hydrated with lemon water as it aids in flushing out impurities and toxins in your digestion system. Furthermore, drinking lemon water is packed with Vitamin C! As we all know very well, Vitamin C protects our bodies and boosts our immune systems.

Not only do lemons have many health benefits but they can also be used around the home. I hope you will give these recipes a try and find ways to keep your home lemon fresh!

Easy Refreshing Lemon Ice Cream

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 lemons (I suggest organic)

• 1 can of coconut milk (13.5 oz)

• 1/4 cup maple syrup (use more if you want it sweeter)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Wash your lemons and cut off the ends.

2. In a blender, combine the whole lemons, coconut milk and maple syrup until smooth.

3. Transfer the mixture to an ice cube tray. Freeze for 1 – 1.5 hours.

4. Place the ice cream cubes back in the blender and blend until creamy. Serve immediately and enjoy!

TIP: I think this would be a fun way for kids to help make and watch the lemons be pulverized to make easy refreshing ice cream without a lot of sugar!

Lemon Chicken with Zucchini and Squash

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 lb. chicken breasts, diced into bite-size pieces

• 2 zucchini, sliced thicker slices

• 2 yellow squash, sliced thicker slices

• 2 tbs fresh lemon juice (fresh lemon juice is great to keep vegetables with vibrant, fresh color)

• 2 tbs lemon zest

• optional – fresh grated parmesan cheese for garnish and flavor

• fresh parsley

• 1 tsp Italian seasoning

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder or fresh garlic

• 1 tsp onion powder

• salt & pepper

• 1 tbs oil (If using olive oil, add a little butter to help give the olive oil a higher smoke level when sautéing. Can also use avocado oil, walnut oil, or canola oil.)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat pan over medium-high and once hot add your choice of oil. Stir onion and garlic if using fresh. Add the zucchini, squash, salt & pepper, onion, garlic and Italian seasoning.

2. Cook, tossing occasionally until just tender, about 5 minutes. Add rotisserie chicken. Drizzle in lemon juice and toss. Serve warm with grated parmesan, lemon zest, and a sprinkle of parsley if desired.

TIPS:

• Since it’s summertime, make it easy on yourself by using rotisserie chicken, that way you don’t have to spend a lot of time in a hot kitchen. Use the chicken breasts and freeze the other parts for another meal.

• This recipe is great served with cooked orzo rice.

• Get creative with your garden veggies, herbs and seasonings, but don’t forget to add lemon juice to keep the vegetables bright in color.

• This is a great recipe to help use up summer garden veggies!

Lemon, Peppermint and Sweet Almond Oil Foot Scrub

Exfoliating sea salt, lemon peel, cooling peppermint, and sweet almond oil are the perfect way to buff your sandal-clad summer feet right into fall flats condition.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup coarse sea salt

• 1/2 cup sweet almond oil

• 2 tsp lemon zest (zest from 1 lemon)

• 8 drops peppermint essential oil

DIRECTIONS:

1. Mix all ingredients in a small bowl and store in a clean jar. Makes about 8 oz. To use: Rub into wet feet with hands or pumice stone, paying extra attention to your heels. Rinse off with warm water, dry and apply lotion.

TIP: Because this scrub has no preservatives, store it in a clean jar with a tight-fitting lid. I recommend using it within a couple of weeks or keeping it in the refrigerator. Using a clean spoon instead of hands to scoop out scrub is also more sanitary.

LEMONS AREN’T JUST FOR COOKING

If you’re wondering what to do with leftover lemons, they are also a great help around the house! Lemon juice does have antibacterial properties, plus, it leaves behind a clean, refreshing scent.

Here are some common tasks where lemons (or bottled lemon juice) can lend you a hand:

• Clean your microwave: Combine a sliced lemon (or 2-3 tbs of lemon juice) with at least 1 cup of water in a bowl, and microwave for 5 minutes. When it’s done, leave it in the microwave for another 15 minutes. Remove the bowl and wipe all surfaces.

• Freshen up stinky trashcans: Throw a few lemon rinds into the trashcan every so often to keep it smelling fresh.

• Clean cutting boards: First, rinse any food residue from the cutting board. Then sprinkle coarse salt over the board’s surface and scour it with a lemon half, cut side down. Squeeze the lemon gently as you go to release the juice. Let it sit for 5 minutes, rinse thoroughly and repeat on the other side.

• Control odor in your fridge: Put a few slices of lemon into a bowl and store it in your fridge, uncovered for several hours to help eliminate unpleasant spells. Can be kept there for up to a week before it needs to be switched.

• Lemon vinegar cleaner: Soak lemon rinds in white vinegar for two weeks to create a cleaning solution.

• Whiten nails: When nails get stained from polish, slice a lemon and rub it on the nails to help brighten and whiten them.

• Freshen stinky breath: Gargle with fresh lemon juice to combat bad breath.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography