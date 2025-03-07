NCCIL Hosting Laps for Literacy Fun Run

Did you know that the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) donates over 575 books to schools, classrooms and children across the community each year? It is engraved into the vision statement of the NCCIL to promote literacy and creativity through engaging programs and community outreach. This year, the NCCIL is bringing this to the community head-on by getting people on their feet!

On March 29, the NCCIL will host its first ever Laps for Literacy. Laps for literacy is designed to engage the community at every age, ability, and vocation. Whether you are a 6-year-old or a 60-yearold, everyone is welcome. Laps for Literacy will encompass a literacy walk through downtown, a Fun Run for children, and an after party, complete with food, vendors, storybook readings, characters, an art project and more! Each attendee is invited to dress as their favorite storybook character and may enter the costume contest as an individual or group.

Laps for Literacy supports the NCCIL’s efforts to give back to the community, and share a love for literacy, reading, and picture book art. For over 26 years, the NCCIL has been a cornerstone for literacy in the downtown community and beyond. Director Kayla Young says “our partnerships with the Abilene Independent School District, Wylie Independent School District and the many surrounding area schools that we serve are incredibly important to us. The books we donate to their classrooms when they attend for a school tour are just one small way that we can support these hardworking educators.”

The NCCIL also gives 50-150 books to the first 50-150 children during the Family Fun Saturday of each exhibition opening weekend.

Laps for Literacy registration will open mid-February with early registration cutting off just after Spring Break in March. Early registration will include a free t-shirt and priority access to the event. Registration includes the walk, the fun run for children and access to the after party! Single and group rates available. For more information, please visit nccil.org or call 325.673.4586. Interested volunteers or sponsors may email Kayla Young at kayla@nccil.org.

Submitted By The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literacy

