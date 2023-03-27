Simple Spring Supper

I love to try to “copycat” recipes from some of my favorite places. Sometimes they turn out, sometimes not. My kids could name off all the fails quickly! Lettuce wraps from PF Chang’s are my favorite. I’ve tried so many different recipes throughout the years, but nothing has come close until recently. One day, I was quickly darting through the grocery store and they were sampling some pre-marinated chicken breasts cooked in sesame oil with soy sauce, served in crispy romaine lettuce leaves. Typically I don’t try stuff, but this time I gave it a try and I am glad I did. This little lettuce wrap was delicious! I grabbed a small package of the chicken, a container of lettuce, and I was ready to give it a whirl.

Since I had tried other recipe dupes, I knew I needed to add in a few other things – water chestnuts, hoisin sauce, and green onions. The hoisin sauce adds the perfect amount of sweetness and smoky flavor that the sauce needs. Water chestnuts add the crunch and green onions just brighten it up. All of this goes together in about 20-25 minutes, making it a quick springtime supper. If you love lettuce wraps or need dinner ready in a snap, give this one a try!

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

INGREDIENTS

• 2-4 thin cut chicken breasts cut into small pieces Note: I use the premarinated chicken that I get at the grocery store

• 1 tbsp. sesame oil

• 1/3 cup of chicken broth or bone broth

• 1 tsp. of fresh grated ginger or 1 frozen ginger cube

• 1/3 cup of hoisin sauce

• 1/4 cup green onions

• Toasted sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat skillet or wok, add chicken and ginger. Cook until chicken is done.

2. Add chicken broth and hoisin.

3. Stir in green onions.

4. Serve in romaine lettuce leaves or your favorite lettuce.

5. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. I sometimes add more green onions and chopped cashews.

6. Enjoy!

By Nancy Roberts

Photography By Shayli Anne Photography