Women with Vision: Kaitlyn Shaw

Kaitlyn Shaw, a born and raised Abilenean, has always been a dreamer, a goal setter and a go-getter.

Her plans were initially to start a profession in the medical field, but the timing of her enrollment into nursing school and the pandemic lined up just right and left her feeling like she got it all wrong. Between online courses and the stress that medical personnel were facing, her love for nursing started to fade. Shaw knew in her heart a change was needed.

A timely lunch with a dear friend catapulted that change. Over conversation, her friend recommended she look into the lash industry and something about that suggestion struck a chord with her.

“I went home that same evening and did all the research I could,” Shaw said. “I knew that night that the medical field was no longer for me.”

The ball started rolling quickly. The next morning, she enrolled into a lash program in Dallas and a short eight weeks later, she was a licensed lash artist.

“Those eight weeks were some of the best weeks of my life,” Shaw said. “I truly realized that I was right where I was supposed to be.”

She came back and the evolution of the L & L Lash Bar began. Her business was booming. Within a year of her new business launch, Shaw added another lash technician, created her own lash brand, and began selling lash supplies to lash technicians, both locally and beyond.

Her success did not go unnoticed.

“People began reaching out to me wanting to know and learn how I was doing what I was doing,” Shaw said.

This interest prompted her to start offering certification courses for those already licensed in cosmetology services that wanted to branch out and learn the art of lashing. As Shaw taught fellow aestheticians her craft, another spark flew, and she realized that the education piece was a passion she possessed in addition to her other endeavors.

“I realized just how much I enjoy teaching others what this industry has to offer, and I wanted to bring something to Abilene like no other,” Shaw said. “My dream was to teach other girls, not only how to become lash technicians, but also how to become successful business owners.”

With the closest Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) Lash License Program being in Dallas, Shaw recognized that there was an opportunity in Abilene. She wanted to capitalize on that and help other aspiring lash artists get the education and certification required without having to travel outside of the Big Country.

So that’s what she did.

At 24 years old, Shaw became the youngest and first in the area to open both a lash bar and an academy. Since opening her Lash Academy this past September, Shaw has educated 20 women on the ins and outs of the industry and has helped them master their craft to become certified. She is currently doing the same for ten more ladies that are enrolled in her third offered course. Shaw also has 23 women working under her now at both her lash bar and the L&L Salon Suites, a new salon that she opened at the end of 2023 offering services for lashes, brows, facials and waxing. The spaces that she has available for rent through both her lash bar and salon provide immediate employment for the girls enrolled in the lash academy as they graduate, and Shaw loves that no job search is necessary.

For many, all of that success would be enough for a lifetime, but for Shaw, it’s just the beginning. She hopes to expand her lash academy to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area and expand her local academy to a full cosmetology certification program.

Dreaming and growing are obviously important to Shaw, but there are two things that keep her striving for more and make her grateful for the flexibility that lashing provides: her daughters, Layla and Loyal.

“The amazing thing about this career is I am able to balance work and home life very easily,” Shaw said. “I make my own schedule that works around my two girls and their schedules, and I will never have to miss anything either of them are involved in. That’s something I will forever cherish.”

Her girls are her driving force and although being a single mom has its challenges, Shaw credits those struggles for her strength and never give up attitude, because while it has been fulfilling, it hasn’t always been easy.

“When people doubted me and discouraged me from pursuing this early on, I just kept going and told myself I was going to prove everyone wrong,” Shaw said. “That is exactly what I did and it’s why I hold it so dear to my heart. I have truly worked so hard for what I have.”

Now the doubters are the fans and Shaw has nothing left to prove. She’s got what it takes and she’s making a name for herself and providing that same opportunity to other women through the career that became her calling.

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography