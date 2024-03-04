The month of March is set aside to celebrate women and the impact that their gifts, talents, and contributions have made throughout history. It’s an opportunity to recognize and show gratitude, to acknowledge and praise. It’s Women’s History Month, and in this feature, we honor three incredible women with vision, celebrating the past, enjoying the present, and looking to the future. Here’s to strong women may we know them; may we be them; may we raise them.

Women with Vision The Past: Vera Dawn Walker

Vera Dawn Walker’s story is one of tenacity, resourcefulness, and confidence, but might not have ever been told were it not for a Facebook post and a hunch.

In 2019, after the passing of her ex-husband, Vera Dawn’s nephew Kerry Lee Walker, Amelia Jane Eldridge and two family members were tasked with cleaning out the contents of his home on the Walker family farm in Clyde that once belonged to Kerry’s parents, the late William Horton (Buck) Walker and his wife. There they came across a small and very old suitcase containing Vera Dawn’s personal effects, documents and writings and quickly realized these were not only treasured memorabilia, but also an important part of aviation history.

Women with Vision The Present: Kaitlyn Shaw

Kaitlyn Shaw, a born and raised Abilenean, has always been a dreamer, a goal setter and a go-getter.

Her plans were initially to start a profession in the medical field, but the timing of her enrollment into nursing school and the pandemic lined up just right and left her feeling like she got it all wrong. Between online courses and the stress that medical personnel were facing, her love for nursing started to fade. Shaw knew in her heart a change was needed.

A timely lunch with a dear friend catapulted that change. Over conversation, her friend recommended she look into the lash industry and something about that suggestion struck a chord with her.

Women with Vision The Future: Sydney Weinkauf

Sydney Weinkauf, an 8th grader at Mann Middle School is in many ways, your typical teenage kid. She’s basketball obsessed, and loves golf, church and hanging out with her friends. She’s energetic and fun. But Sydney is anything but typical.

At age 11, she started an unexpected journey after asking her parents if she could get a job. Although babysitting is what first came to her mind, she was open to anything and thanks to a Facebook ad that popped up in her dad’s phone, she decided to start mowing lawns.

