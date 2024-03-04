Women with Vision: Sydney Weinkauf

Sydney Weinkauf, an 8th grader at Mann Middle School is in many ways, your typical teenage kid. She’s basketball obsessed, and loves golf, church and hanging out with her friends. She’s energetic and fun. But Sydney is anything but typical.

At age 11, she started an unexpected journey after asking her parents if she could get a job. Although babysitting is what first came to her mind, she was open to anything and thanks to a Facebook ad that popped up in her dad’s phone, she decided to start mowing lawns.

The ad that captured their interest was for the non-profit organization, Raising Men and Women Lawncare Service, an organization that challenges youth participants to serve specific populations for free. Sydney had no background knowledge of lawn care but was ready and eager to learn.

Her first goal was to mow 50 yards at no cost for the elderly, disabled, single parents, or veterans which she accomplished a year after committing to the cause. Upon the completion of the challenge, Sydney was surprised by the organization’s founder, Rodney Smith Jr., as he delivered a new lawnmower, weed eater and leaf blower to her doorstep.

The accomplishment was incredible, and the delivery from Smith was very meaningful, but the lessons Sydney learned throughout that year of service really made a lasting impact on her.

“I loved seeing the joy and relief that people felt when they realized I was going to help them do something they might not be able to do for free”, Sydney said. “I realized quickly that my hard work was paying off by helping others, not necessarily by money that I made.”

Sydney loved what she was doing and the purpose behind it so much that she officially began her business, Sea Turtle Mowing. She committed to providing affordable lawn care services with little to no cost to her clients, despite having finished her first 50-yard challenge. That challenge was simply a steppingstone to more service opportunities for the young entrepreneur and philanthropist.

In January 2023, just one month after finishing the initial challenge, Sydney was awarded the first ever “Mower of the Month” award from Raising Men and Women Lawncare Service and once again, Smith hand-delivered her prize. This time, she received a laptop, a backpack full of school supplies and a plaque. The recognition surprised Sydney, but she was quick to admit that she couldn’t have done any of it without the help of her parents’ commitment to the cause as well.

Since the beginning, her dad, Kevin, has been a constant support helping her organize the schedule, get her to and from all the yards and chipping in on the jobs. The two jokingly referred to Kevin as the secretary and chauffeur and Sydney, the boss. According to Sydney, Kevin is also the weed eater operator because she’s not confident with that, yet.

But confidence in other areas has grown exponentially and Sydney’s mom, Jennifer, is very thankful for that.

“This experience has really blossomed her self-confidence,” Jennifer said. “From being shy and reserved a few years ago to now having the courage to try new things, get CPR certified to babysit and watching her willing to step in and help in places that need it, it truly is amazing.”

As with any work, it comes with sacrifice. Sydney has missed out on activities with friends and has learned to prioritize her time more strictly than most people her age. She has become very efficient with her lawns and has learned to time it out perfectly when her favorite team, the Dallas Mavericks, plays so that she is home and cleaned up just in time for tip-off.

She saves the money that she has earned through tips with her service for experiences. Just recently she attended both a Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars game in person and was able to use money from her earnings to get souvenirs to treasure. This discipline in saving has been instrumental in teaching Sydney the value of a dollar and the effort that it takes to work for what you want.

When asked what she felt the experience with her lawn mowing had offered her, she said she was proud of how far she had come.

“Eleven-year-old Sydney was nervous, scared, and worried that it might not work,” Sydney said. “Because of this, I learned about teamwork and how to work with my dad and now at 14, I am confident, independent, and know how to go after what I want.”

Despite high school being just around the corner and her schedule becoming busier and more intense, Sydney has no desire to stop now.

“I know high school will be busy”, Sydney said, “but I want to take this with me as I grow.”

Her mom sees the same for her daughter.

“This has really put things into perspective for her,” Jennifer said. “Sydney has learned a lot about what really matters and what it means to give up her free time for service to others. I definitely see this carrying on into her future.”

And with a work ethic and heart like Sydney’s, what a bright future it is.

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography