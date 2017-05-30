Kids Spaces in Abilene

A peek inside unique and stylish home spaces designed with little ones in mind.

Photography by Beth Dukes

The Wright Home

The home of Justin and Sheri Wright was built by Clift Construction in January 2016. Walker, 12; Whitley, 9; and Wellsley, 2, each have their own space and a fun and functional shared play area in the home.

Walker’s room focuses on his love of sports and includes a jersey signed by John Lackey and a Texas Tech football signed by Kliff Kingsbury.

Whitley’s bright pink room showcases her love of flowers and butterflies. The wall color is Fusch-E-Ah by Kelly Moore.

Wellsley’s nursery includes the same bright pink along with a soft gray paint – “Mud Pots” by Sherwin Williams.

Walker’s and Wellsley’s bedrooms both feature a separated shiplap accent wall.

The play room with a built-in loft serves as a common area for the kids with a homework space, media center and built-in bookshelves that display arts and craft treasures. The loft area looks out to the backyard, has beanbags for relaxing and talking with friends, and has individual sconce-lighting.

The Maxwell Home

Artists Jack and Jill Maxwell put their artistic talent to work to create their children’s loft bedrooms upstairs to resemble the land of Narnia from the C.S. Lewis series “The Chronicles of Narnia.” Although their three children, Matt Maxwell, Audrey Lively and Jacqueline Kala, are grown, the bedrooms remain an artistic tribute to the magical fantasy land of Narnia.

Jack and Jill painted Matt’s walls to resemble a forest, draped flags from England and Scotland on the shutters, and painted the lion, Aslan, on the wall. A stuffed lion also stands guard in the room, along with knights, shields, and swords to accompany their windup animals. Jack and Jill also designed a crossbow and arrow and a sling with his name written on it. Down the hall, the girls’ room mural is designed to represent the safety and protection of a castle, complete with guardian angels keeping watch.

The Hancock Home

Kirk and Jana Hancock wanted to design a space that their four children could enjoy at any age and that someday their grandkids would also love. They drew their ideas out on a piece of paper and Ron Fogle at Ron Fogle Construction brought it to life.

All of the kids enjoy their individual spaces. Kenzie, 12, likes that she got to help design her circle space, and Alex, 8, likes to play war in his castle. Libby, 5, likes to play store or restaurant in her house, and their youngest, William, 2, loves to explore every step, window, and even the crawl space between two rooms. The crawl space was added during construction when they saw there was additional room. The family moved in to their home in May of 2016.