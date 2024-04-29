Welcoming Baby Henry with an Easter Themed Shower

It’s not every day that you get to celebrate the upcoming arrival of a sweet bundle of joy, especially when it’s the first grandbaby of a very special friend! Many years ago, three young schoolteachers found each other and an instant friendship began. We have been through babies, toddlers, teenagers, graduations, birthdays, college, a divorce, loss of parents, weddings, and so much more. Each special time filled with much emotion but imagine the excitement when the first one found out she was going to be a grandmother!

Baby Henry’s August arrival was eagerly anticipated, and it was time to go into shower planning mode! We decided on an Easter theme since we would be hosting the shower the weekend before. What could be sweeter than baby bunnies and chicks? We kept the food minimal-a springtime charcuterie, springtime veggies and dip, stuffed mini peppers, caramelized onion tarts and fruits. On the sweet side, we ordered decorated sugar cookies from a local baker, had egg shaped truffles and chocolate pot de crème served in little carrot shaped containers from the dollar store. Everything complimented our theme.

Decorating the tabletop was the major focal point. It had to be perfect! Baby blue gingham, blue hydrangeas, velvet bunnies, Arthur Court rabbits and lots of special books and trinkets from the daddy to be! We added balloons because every party needs balloons. Vanessa with Jane of All Trades worked her balloon magic incorporating our color palette and adding a fun window frame. Throughout the home, we placed precious little baby things for our guests to enjoy as they nibbled tasty treats.

Planning a shower doesn’t have to be overwhelming or expensive. In our case, we love to throw a party, so we worked together doing what we each love to do. Our tips for a beautiful event without a ton of stress are to mix recipes that everyone loves with things that can be ordered or picked up locally, add beautiful flowers and décor, and be ready to enjoy the party with your guests!

Grandbaby number one, Henry Alexander Wooliscoft arrived on July 31, 2023. Grandbaby number two (mine!) is expected in July of 2024

Chocolate Pot de Crème

12oz semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 whole eggs, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract (or Cognac, Grand Marnier, etc.)

1 pinch salt

8oz fluid strong hot coffee (sometimes I use a flavored coffee, especially when I use vanilla)

First, take the eggs out of the refrigerator ahead of time and let them come to room temperature.

Place the chocolate chips in the blender. Follow this with the eggs and the vanilla (or liqueur). Add a pinch of salt. Turn on the blender.

Gradually pour in 8 ounces of strong, VERY HOT coffee. It is essential that your coffee be extremely hot in order for the final product to be the right consistency and texture.

Blend until mixture is smooth and fairly free of visible bits of chocolate.

Pour the mixture into small serving dishes, leaving plenty of room to add a dollop of whipped cream before serving.

Chill for at least 3 to 4 hours so the mixture has a chance to set.

Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate curls/shavings, and fresh berries.

Enjoy!

By Nancy Roberts