Margarita Meltaways and Velvety Lemon Mousse

Imagine mixing a margarita with a shortbread cookie, could it be a better combination? Several years ago, I was helping with a fiesta for a couple getting married and we needed something sweet to go with all the fabulous savory bites we had planned. I found a recipe for Margarita Meltaways and gave it a try. They were not only delicious, but super easy and could be made ahead. It’s a simple, old-fashioned cookie that you shape into a log, chill and simply cut when you are ready to bake. Since then, I have made them more times than I can count!

Last summer, I needed something to serve with the meltaways and remembered a “lemon mousse” like filling that I had made when helping a friend out with her mom’s birthday celebration cake. I’ll admit, I was a little skeptical when I began putting it all together. I wasn’t sure Cool Whip, Eagle Brand milk, fresh lemon juice and zest wouldn’t be a runny messy. Boy was I wrong! Not only was it fluffy and beautiful, it was delicious! After frosting the cake, I had some left (later I found out I was supposed to use it all). If I had known this at the time, I would have never known how versatile this concoction could be! I have served it in margarita glasses, but lately, my favorite is hollowing out lemon halves, piping the yummy mousse inside and decorating with fresh fruits (blueberries are my favorite). I’ve also sandwiched it in between two lemon cookies and popped it in the freezer for a small frozen treat. However you choose to present it, I promise you will love it.

So, if you are looking for a little something sweet to end your Cinco de Mayo celebration, these two recipes are a surefire hit! I promise, they are both SO EASY but no one will ever guess just how easy! Enjoy!

Margarita Meltaways

• 6 oz. unsalted butter

• ½ cup powdered sugar

• zest of 1 large lime

• ¾ tsp. salt

• 1 cup + 2 tbs. flour

• juice of ½ lime

• 1 tbs. tequila

• ¼ tsp. vanilla

Margarita Glaze

• 1 cup powdered sugar

• 1 tbs. tequila

• 1 tsp. Grand Marnier

• 2 tsp. lime juice

• zest of ½ lime

• flaky sea salt (I use Maldon)

1. Cream butter, sugar, and lime zest. Mix in flour and salt.

2. Add vanilla, lime juice and tequila. Shape dough into a log and roll in plastic wrap. Chill overnight.

3. Slice dough and bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 8 minutes at 350 degrees.

4. Mix glaze and drizzle over cooled cookies.

TIP: Make sure dough is COLD when you bake!

Velvety Lemon Mousse

• 1 large tub of Cool Whip

• 1 can Eagle Brand milk

• 1 cup of lemon juice

• lemon zest

1. Mix all ingredients together and chill. Serve in margarita glass, dessert dishes or as pictured in lemon halves.

TIP: Store in a plastic baggie, snip off a corner when ready to serve to make piping super easy and mess free!

By Nancy Roberts

Photos By Emily Brown