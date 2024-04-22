Abilene Influencer: Blaise Regan

Long before Blaise Regan was elected to Place 3 on the Abilene City Council, he was doing his best to tout the city and to build it.

A Wylie High School graduate, Regan went to Texas Tech University for a bachelor’s degree and then to St. Mary’s Law School in San Antonio for a law degree. But as soon as those goals were achieved, he headed home. Election to the city council on May 6, 2023, was just his latest attempt to help his hometown achieve greatness.

Besides serving on the council, Regan has a long list of community activities, among them serving on the boards of the Center for Contemporary Arts and Global Samaritan Resources. He also is a member of the Military Affairs Committee and previously served on the Parish Council at Holy Family Catholic Church. Regan is the founding attorney of Regan Law Firm, founder of “Abilene: It’s Getting Better” on Facebook and Instagram, and the podcast “Reganomics with Blaise Regan,” co-founder of Six Brothers Brewery, and co-founder of Work Again West Texas.

One of the great things about Abilene, Regan believes, is the way its citizens attack problems. His service in the community says he’s fully on board.

“What sets Abilene apart,” Regan said, “is that we don’t just complain, we see a problem and we volunteer.”

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

I believe the best way to describe Abilene is that it is family-centered and faith-based. It’s a great place to raise a family and to get involved with your church and favorite charity. It’s a top destination to retire in the nation, but it’s also a great place for young families to raise their kids. It’s that mix of retirees slowing down and imparting wisdom and young energetic families eager to build their business or career that makes Abilene so unique as a dynamic city with great potential.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

We’ve improved our manufacturing workforce, but we’re still bleeding our university graduates to other cities. We have a scarcity of good paying $75,000+ jobs in tech/software, management, and marketing. We’ve got to encourage internships for our students while they’re here so they’re more inclined to stay upon graduation and we’ve got to increase our marketing of Abilene to outsiders. If we want businesses here to pay more, we’ve got to have more customers coming in their doors. We do that by increasing our attractions here for outsiders.

IS THAT SOMETHING THAT THE CITY COUNCIL CAN ADDRESS?

The City Council is one piece of the puzzle…the other pieces are: the residents of Abilene starting a business and supporting local shops; the universities continuing to work on internships and integrating their students into our community; our businesses encouraging people to shop, and finally, all of us promoting Abilene to all of Texas.

THE LIST OF NONPROFITS YOU HAVE SERVED IS LENGTHY. WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO VOLUNTEER BUT DOESN’T KNOW WHERE TO START?

The first step is identifying what issue you are passionate about giving your time to, attending meetings, donating your own money, and asking others to donate. Or, you can always just ask someone. I can guarantee if they live in Abilene they volunteer and can tell you why and where you should too.

HAVE ANY ISSUES COME UP DURING YOUR TIME ON THE CITY COUNCIL THAT YOU WEREN’T AWARE OF?

The sheer breadth of issues that I now deal with as a councilman has been exciting and educational. We vote on a range of issues from a new bulldozer to zoning, economic incentives, contracts for water pipes, and software agreements. As a society we are becoming more demanding on the government for solutions to all problems. It’s frustrating as a councilman, but sometimes I have to tell our residents that while their specific complaint is justified, it’s not the responsibility of the government and tax dollars to pay for it.

HAS THE CITY COUNCIL PROCESS SURPRISED YOU IN ANY WAY?

We always hear politics is brutal and vicious, that it keeps the good people out. That was my concern when I announced I was running for City Council. However, I was very surprised. Every time I got a word of encouragement, it stuck with me more than the complaints and negative comments.

BLAISE’S FAVORITES



CURRENTLY READING: The Last Lion, Ghost Fleet, and The Last Hurrah

FAVORITE HOBBY: Travel

FAVORITE DRINK: A Stout, or a gin and tonic with lime.

By Loretta Fulton