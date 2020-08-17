A Heritage of Hope and Home for Children

Few Abilenians have failed to notice the imposing building that has graced the corner of South 27th and Treadaway for more than 80 years or enjoy seeing the horses that roam the grounds along Sayles Blvd.

But for the generations of children who have breathed life inside the walls of Hendrick Home for Children’s Main Building, the structure is far more than an interesting piece of architecture; it is a source of love, comfort and security.

Now, thanks to an initiative by Hendrick Home’s president and CEO, Dr. David Miller, as well as the creativity of Bird Thomas and Judy Godfrey, members of the community will finally get a hands- on look at what the home is and has been, as well as get to know the personalities of those who served the area’s children with selfless devotion and care.

The Hendrick Legacy

Thomas and Ida Hendrick were generous with their fortune – a result of the success of the vast Hendrick oil field – donating massive sums to the West Texas Baptist Sanitarium, which in 1936 was renamed Hendrick Memorial Hospital, as well as contributing financially to Hardin-Simmons University and the Salvation Army.

However, it was Hendrick Home that author and historian Oscar Kimsey Bowen described as the couple’s “greatest achievement.” The 52-acre tract of land on which the home was built was not intended as an orphanage, but rather as a place for children who could not reside with their parents, which was common during the Great Depression.

In his 1962 book “Mr. Hendrick: Rancher, Oilman, Philanthropist,” Bowen said it was the couple’s wish that “the children attend Abilene public schools, have daily responsibilities, maintain ties with their families if possible and attend church regularly.” The author goes on to say that “although their love for children and their desire to help those who needed it reached around the world, it was best manifested in Abilene, where Thomas G. and Ida Hendrick built and endowed Hendrick Home for Children.”

Building for the Future

Although the building fostered and cultivated many a life and was a monument to the Hendrick’s benevolence and generosity, Miller said it became increasingly clear that the structure had become functionally obsolete.