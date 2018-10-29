A Night Downtown

This time of year is fantastic for strolling the streets of Downtown Abilene and taking advantage of all the great places and events going on.

My family and I decided to head to the Grace Museum and to our surprise Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. are free admission! We got to see the exhibits of Linda Ridgway and Harry Geffert whose work meshed well together. If you want to see more of the exhibits at the Grace you can see it on @abilenescene Instagram stories under “At the Grace,” and read our article in Artfully Abilene. The exhibit will be on view until February 23, 2019.

As we were walking out of the Grace, the Toasted Traveler Food Truck was parked right outside. My dad had tried it before and was very impressed. A gourmet grilled cheese and tomato basil soup sounded delicious. It hit the spot! They don’t have a permanent spot though. So, if you want to catch them you can find their schedule here www.abilenefoodtruck.com/schedule.

We took our grilled cheeses over to Monks Coffee Shop to enjoy inside in the warmth. I love going to Monks any time of the day. It always feels like hanging out at home. I started going in high school 10 years ago for open mic nights on Thursdays. It has only gotten better over the years. A unique and cozy place to relax with family. Whether with friends or family downtown has a lot of great activities going on every month. If you are looking for something fun to do check out our calendar that we keep updated with current events going on in Abilene!