Abilene History in Art

The Center for Contemporary Arts is going back to its roots with four exhibits that honor the heritage, legacy, and stories of Abilene. All exhibits collide during the 37th Annual Western Heritage Classic on May 12 -14, 2022.

Portrait of a Horse

MARCH 17 – JUNE 4

WRIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY GALLERY

Horses have been an ever present motif in art since the beginning of time – quite literally. You find horses in the over 17,000 year old cave paintings at Lascaux, famous paintings of world leaders from every period in time (including the modern interpretation by Kehinde Wiley, for example), and in every child’s sketch book. Our love of and fascination with horses could be that they are simply powerful, majestic, and empathic. Whatever the reason – humans and horses are connected.

This Spring, the Center is featuring contemporary photography with the Horse as subject. This exhibit features work by Center artist members Jennifer Nichols, Alyssa Hartley, Tomas Madrid, and Bill Wright as well as the work of acclaimed contemporary Texas photographers Keith Carter, Allyson V Smith, and Nancy Newberry. These works come to us directly from the artists as well as from the collection of the Old Jail Art Center in Albany. To contextualize these modern interpretations, more historic works by Bank Langmore and Wilfred Dudley Smithers will be on-view from the collection of The Grace Museum.

Alyssa Hartley, Portrait of a Horse, archival inkjet print on aluminum

Terry Browder: Art in Context

APRIL 14 – JUNE 4

GALLERY 3

Terry Browder is a name familiar to most Abilenians. Known for his inspirational design work and brand from his Sayles Ranch Guesthouses – Terry is returning to his roots as a studio painter after more than 40 years. Deeply connected to the heritage of his family, his paintings present colors and narratives of the people that came before and the land we still inhabit. Embedded in the works are historic documents that work together with his sometimes abstract painting style and color palette to connect past and present. This transformative exhibit brings together both of his passions; connecting his life to the present in a way that will transport the viewer. Styled vignettes of furniture, color, and artwork fulfill his concept – Art in Context.

Terry Browder, Chama River Orchard, acrylic on canvas

Heritage

MAY 5 – JUNE 18

BREED GALLERY

We live in a place with a storied history. Those stories and images of our past serve as the inspiration for Center Artist Members in this group exhibition. Frontier Texas!, the Western Heritage Classic, and the Taylor County Historical Commission partnered with the Center to provide visual and narrative inspiration for new work. From historic photographs to historical markers to legendary narratives, all are on-view in this exhibition of new art inspired by our heritage.

Anthony Brown, Untitled (landscape), acrylic on canvas

The Long Horizon

MAY 5 – JUNE 18

GALLERY 4

Some say you can “see forever” to the horizon where we live. The Long Horizon is a 360-degree continuous installation of two-dimensional landscape works of all media by Center Artist Members that plays homage to our never-ending view and beautiful landscape.

Chuck Roach, Range Feud #9, prismacolor and acrylic on paper

Contributed By The Center For Contemporary Arts