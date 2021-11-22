Abilene Holiday Gift Guide

Want to shop local this holiday season? Here’s a list of Abilene goodies and gifts that would make Santa proud. There’s something for everyone no matter your budget!

FOR HIM

Lone Star Dry Goods (173 Walnut St.) has everything you need for that special man! Check out these items:

Classic Lone Star Dry Goods Hat

Beard Oils, Grooming Items

Grilling Spices and Accessories

FOR HER

Abilene has plenty of local boutiques with clothes and accessories to spoil her with! When in doubt, get a gift card and you can’t go wrong!

Hollis bag from Tres Chic Boutique (5919 Buffalo Gap Rd.)

Holiday Tee from Bucketheads (Mall of Abilene or 3194 S 27th St.)

Vintage Decorations from Urban Relics (4546 S 14th St.)

FOR TEENS

When it comes to your teenagers, quality time can go farther then a store-bought item. Try these fun activities to make some memories this holiday season!

Craft Bar at Karson’s (202 Pine Street) – Your teen girl will love the jewelry and photo moments, so take them along for shopping and to make some fun items at the craft bar in the store.

Gift card to Abilene Axe (822 S 2nd St) – Stuff their stockings easily and then take your teen for an afternoon or evening of games and fun!

FOR KIDS

Magnolia and Oak is Abilene’s very own children’s boutique located at 1124 N 2nd St. Pick up some cute clothes or unique toys for your kids or grandkids.

FOR FOODIES

Gourmet Olive Oil from Cordell’s (6410 Buffalo Gap Rd Suite B)

Cookies from McKay’s Bakery (266 Cypress St.)

Sugar Happy Bakes Cinnamon Roll Gift Card (Proceeds benefit the HeARTs for the Arts grant program. Purchase the cards online at abilenecac.org.

Food basket from Texas Star Trading Co (174 Cypress St # 101)

By Haley Laurence

Photography By Christi Stark