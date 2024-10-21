We’ve always heard “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but realistically, sometimes I just don’t have time to make anything! My days have always started early, getting kids to school and then off to work myself. Today, my days are a little less hectic, however, I still don’t have a lot of extra time to whip up something for breakfast during the week. Instead, I guzzle down my athletic greens and savor my coffee pretending it’s something yummy.

Recently, in an effort to try to do better at breakfast and do some meal prepping on the weekend, I began experimenting with a couple of recipes that are fairly versatile and have turned out to be pretty yummy. One of my family and friends’ favorites is Cowboy Breakfast Sandwiches – originally called Aggie Sandwiches, but no one really knows why, hence the name change. They are so easy and can be frozen until ready to cook. We made sure the lake freezer was stocked all summer. Another favorite that I stumbled upon is egg and sausage muffins loaded with lots of fresh sautéed veggies and cheese. Lastly…breakfast tacos! My all-time favorite! Each of these three brunch recipes start the same way: cook the breakfast sausage, remove from pan and drain. Then,

chop and sauté veggies (peppers of every color, mushrooms, etc.), and cook in the sausage pan. At this point, I divide the mixture, half will be for the breakfast sandwiches and the other half will be divided again for the muffins and tacos. For tacos, scramble eggs, add in sausage, veggies and cheese. Muffins will have eggs mixed in and then baked. Super easy, quick and delicious! On weekends or lazy days, you’ll find these same breakfast nibbles on my table being served for brunch, the only difference will be what I decide to serve with it to make it a little fancier.

Breakfast/brunch is the most important meal of the day, and it can be easily made ahead. Whether you are prepping for a busy morning before work or school or for a game day brunch before heading to the big game, you won’t fumble with these morning favorites. Enjoy!

Meal Prepping for Breakfast/Brunch

Follow these steps and you’ll have ingredients ready for the 3 different breakfast options!

Ingredients

• 2 packages of breakfast sausage (original or hot)

• Veggies (peppers, mushrooms, etc.)

Directions

1. Brown 2 packages of breakfast sausage. Drain and divide in half.

2. Chop & sauté veggies. Add half of the sausage back to the veggie mixture and stir together.

Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients

• 3 eggs

• 1/4 of the sausage/veggie mixture

• flour tortillas

• cheese

• salt/pepper to taste

Directions

1. Scramble the eggs and add in the sausage/ veggie mixture right before eggs finish cooking.

2. Add salt and pepper and stir. Split mixture evenly between flour tortillas.

3. Sprinkle grated cheese on top and roll up tacos.

4. Serve with hot sauce. Store in Ziplock baggies for an easy grab and go breakfast.

Cowboy Breakfast Sandwiches

Ingredients

• 1 lb. of browned sausage (half of the sausage)

• 1 jar of Old English Cheddar Spread

• 1/2 stick of softened butter

• 1 package of English muffins – I prefer sourdough

Directions

1. While the sausage is still hot, mix all ingredients together. Split the English muffins in half and lay them out on a baking sheet.

2. Spread a portion of the mixture on each muffin. One recipe will make enough for all 12 halves. Flash freeze until frozen.

3. Store in a Ziplock baggie until ready to use. To cook, place the desired amount on a baking sheet, and bake at 350 degrees for about 10-15 minutes. Top with sliced avocado if desired.

Breakfast Muffins

Ingredients

• 4-5 eggs

• 1/4 cup of milk or cream

• 1/4 of the sausage/veggie mixture

• 1/2 cup of grated cheese

• salt/pepper to taste

Directions

1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Divide mixture in to six equal parts in a prepared muffin tin (sprayed with cooking spray to prevent sticking).

3. Bake at 350 degrees until puffy and golden brown – about 20 minutes. Easy to eat on the go!

By Nancy Roberts Coleman

