Fall Decor: The Hunt is On

We have almost made it, folks. Fall is in the air. Of course, it’s still hot but it wouldn’t be West Texas if we didn’t have 90-degree days lasting well into September. Abilene doesn’t typically experience a cool, crisp autumn but rather a drawn-out end of summer. Autumn days grow shorter and the cool of the evening sneaks in a little sooner. Our summer hardened landscape breathes a sigh of relief.

As we usher in a new season, our favorite fall festivities, events and activities start to fill the calendar. The new school year is back in full swing. The sound of marching bands and cheers can be heard from football stadiums across the state. And for some, September means the opening of hunting season.

Some spend fall days in the fields with eyes pointed toward the skies in search of dove. For others, it could be silent mornings patiently sitting in a deer blind. These are the rites of fall for many. Whether you participate or not, hunting season is the perfect excuse to get friends and family together.

Setting the Scene

A gathering during hunting season can be held outdoors to take advantage of cooler temperatures. Here are some details you can include at your next gathering this fall.

Natural Elements

Hunting is a sport enjoyed outdoors surrounded by the elements. To carry this theme through to your party decor, include items that come from nature itself. Rattan chargers, feathers and sticks in the table centerpieces, even using leaves or small pumpkins as placards are details that marry entertaining and the great outdoors that surround you.

Pumpkins, Pumpkins, Pumpkins

Decorating your table with pumpkins just makes sense during the autumn months. The variety of pumpkins you can find is just astounding. Collecting the perfect collage of pumpkins is one of my family’s favorite fall activities. Here are some fun varieties to be on the lookout for:

Fairytale – This heirloom variety is wide and flat, making it the perfect pumpkin to stack.

Cinderella’s Carriage – Usually a vibrant orange, this heirloom pumpkin adds beautiful color to your decor.

Turk’s Turban – This smaller variety is green, orange and yellow with a unique shape. They add visual interest to your pumpkin collection.

Jack-O-Lantern – These classic pumpkins give you a lot of bang for your buck. They can be on the larger side and can be purchased for a fraction of the price of other more decorative heirloom pumpkins.

Cotton Candy – I love including white pumpkins when I arrange fall decor. Their color just adds another interesting layer to the overall look.

Seasonal Place Setting

I borrowed a friend’s collection of Woodland Spode for this particular table. It’s just right for the look of this table with its deep, rich colors, woodland creatures and botanical details. If you are looking for tabletop items, especially for the fall, here are some ideas:

China – Delamere by Spode

Linens – Linen Blend Tablecloth by Target

Glassware – Outdoor Friendly Glasses by

The Pioneer Woman Flatware – Juliska Bamboo Flatware

Whether you are more comfortable using paper, melamine or real china during an outdoor gathering, find a design that will add to the deeper colors of the season.

Hunting season is about more than the sport itself. Even when the dove aren’t flying, it’s great to be with friends and family out in the field. When fall arrives, take time to enjoy the cooler weather surrounded by those you love.

Unique Seating

Consider bringing together a collection of chairs around your table at your next hunting party. Bamboo folding chairs are durable and easy to store. Woven, weather-proof poofs are a great option for kids who have been invited. Don’t be afraid to use mismatched wooden chairs as well. This will bring a laid back, welcoming aesthetic to your table. And remember, sometimes the best place for kids to eat is on a big quilt laid on the ground. They tend to eat quickly (if they stop to eat at all) then get back to playing outside. Adults will have the chance to visit at the table without having to give up their seat to a child.

By Callie Harris

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography