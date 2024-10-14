Tricks and Treats to Take Your Fall Porch from Seasonal to Spooky

If you’re anything like me, Halloween is not just a fun one-night excursion, but a month-long affair (or longer). It’s more than scary costumes and eating a concerning amount of sugar, but a way to jumpstart the holidays and celebrate the Fall season. However, the segue from Fall décor to Halloween doesn’t have to be as extravagant. If you’re looking to spruce up your porch for this spooky season, you might not have to go far. Turn those pumpkins into Jack-O-Lanterns. Everyone loves pumpkins. They’re a go-to item easily associated with both Fall and Halloween, but that doesn’t mean you need separate pieces for each. An easy hack for turning your pumpkins from fall chic to spooky fun is to place your Jack-O-Lantern facing backwards when you’re decorating your patio at the beginning of the season. Then, when you’re ready to make the switch, just turn them around. This way, you have pumpkins for Fall and Jack-O-Lanterns for Halloween! No need to buy or get out more decorations.

Dig out that candy bowl before October 31st. You know that special bowl you only use once a year for handing out candy? Well, it can actually make a great accessory to your terrace by adding a festive touch or serving as a charming centerpiece. Consider filling it with faux flowers, apples or other seasonal accents for added decoration.

Hand-painted signs serve many roles. From welcoming guests to creating a memento, hand-painted signs can add personality and warmth to any space. They also make a great activity for the family and kids! All you need is a small piece of wood, acrylic paints and mod podge to seal it all in (don’t forget to buy the outdoor version to protect against the unpredictable Texas weather). Inspiration for these crafts, and more, can easily be found on Pinterest. For a low-effort option, you can always buy a sign like the one shown. These are usually inexpensive and can be found all around town at places like Vintage Marketplace, Urban Relics or even Hobby Lobby or Michael’s. Even pre-made signs can add personality and a welcoming touch to your porch.

A statement piece can set the tone for the whole scene. If you want people driving by to immediately associate your décor with Halloween, they need be able to make the connection from the street. This skeleton piece is eye-catching and establishes the theme for the entire setting. Remember, Halloween decorations don’t have to be scary, they can be rustic and inviting, too.

Don’t replace, just add. Maybe you’re worried about your space looking sparse due to a lack of decorations. In that case, consider blending your Fall and Halloween items instead of swapping them out. Small additions you might already have like garlands or scarecrows can last throughout the season and bring some fun to your front patio. You can even incorporate your Spring décor such as faux flowers and plants to add a pop of color. The key is to use what you already have. For example, if you have a witch’s broom from an old costume, feel free to add it in!

My top tip for a seamless transition from September to October décor is to make it budget friendly. Decorating doesn’t have to be a hassle or break the bank. Embrace your creativity and have fun with it.

And have a spook-tacular Halloween!

By Rachael Draper

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

