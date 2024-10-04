The Art of Rafael López Reflects His Mexican Heritage

If you are looking for an artistic experience that captures the essence of community, look no further than the works of Rafael López. The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature is currently presenting an exhibition that features the colorful and contemporary art of Rafael López.

López is a New York Times bestselling, award winning illustrator and artist who was born and raised in Mexico City to architect parents. His illustrations bring diverse characters to children’s books, and he is driven to produce and promote books that reflect and honor the lives of all young people. He is the recipient of three Pura Belpré medals, the Schneider Family Book Award, Jane Addams Book Award, Tomas Rivera Book Award and is the illustrator of three New York Times bestsellers. He was also recently featured as the first guest artist of the Smithsonian National Postal Museum in 2022 for his design of a commemorative stamp representing Latin American culture in the United States.

Unlike a traditional NCCIL exhibition, this one features the processes and techniques that López uses to get from original ideas to final prints. The exhibition has about 45 original artworks and over 20 sketches, renderings and texture work that allow the museum goer to be taken on his artistic journey from start to finish. The exhibition also utilizes technology for guests to view López creating and working. Guest curator Erin Holland worked closely with NCCIL Executive Director Molly Bellah and Exhibitions and Collections Director Julia Teel to curate a show that goes beyond just showcasing the art, but truly embraces the art of creating. When asked about the value of an exhibit in this style, Teel said “for the children and students that walk through our doors, there is immense benefit in demonstrating that the illustrations they see in their favorite books started out as simple sketches, like the ones they make every day.” In the age of technology, López’s exhibit beautifully demonstrates how illustration can go from experimental sketches, to paintings, to scans, to digital art. This not only engages the visitor, but inspires student touring groups as well, allowing them to better understand the scope of art forms and creative opportunities in their future.

As visitors move through the gallery, they may notice that López regularly pays homage to his heritage. Many of his books reflect the food, music, dancing and vibrancy of his hometown, Mexico City. Not only does he strive to reflect the beauty of his past, but he works to create reflections of the diverse people he lives and works around now in San Diego. Beyond the exhibition at the NCCIL, López is well known for his masterful murals, bringing light and life to communities and enhancing the aesthetic of streets and neighborhoods. López says, “When my family moved into an edgy downtown neighborhood, I realized large-scale murals could be the catalyst to bring people together and improve the community.”

López’s exhibition will remain on exhibit at the NCCIL, at 102 Cedar St., through Jan. 11. Admission is always free!

Contributed By The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature