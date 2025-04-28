Abilene Influencer: Brandon Osborne

Brandon Osborne had plenty of highlights on his resume right out of college, but it may be what he did next that grabbed employers’ attention.

Brandon earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science from Abilene Christian University in 2005. While doing that, he was awarded a V.W. Kelly scholarship, was named the Breakfast Optimist Club’s Outstanding Youth and received the Outstanding Major award from the Exercise Science Department.

After graduation, Brandon, or “Coach O” as he’s best known, was a physical education teacher at Taylor and Lee Elementary Schools, assistant basketball coach at Hardin-Simmons University and Team Sports Associate at Academy Sports and Outdoors–all at the same time. On top of that, he started a basketball skills training business, Genesis Athletics, where he developed relationships across the country with organizations and school districts. During that time, he led basketball camps for Abilene Youth Sports Authority(AYSA) and connected with then-director, Jon Smith.

All those jobs at once, plus his employment record since then, no doubt came into play when he was hired in 2018 as executive director of AYSA and the Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center, a multi-sports facility that opened in 2020. It’s a job he’s well suited for, with his background in sports, leadership abilities and love of children.

“It was an easy transition for me,” Brandon said in a 2019 interview with the Abilene Reporter-News. “Working with kids, that’s right up my alley.”

A graduate of Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Brandon came to Abilene for the first time as a student at ACU. He immediately got involved, holding several leadership roles, including working as an assistant coach for the ACU junior varsity basketball team–his favorite sport.

Under Brandon’s leadership, AYSA has served more than 80,000 youth athletes and generated over a million dollars in economic development for Abilene. He is active in the community, having served on the boards of Goodwill, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, Abilene Sports Alliance, Community Foundation of Abilene, Hendrick Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce. In 2021, he was named to the Chamber’s Top 20 under 40 list. And in 2022, he was selected as ACU’s Young Alumnus of the Year.

He also is an active member of Minda Street Church of Christ and has been married to Kimberly, his “lifetime girlfriend” for 19 years. They have three children, Myles, 17, Karsyn, 12 and Blakely, 4.

Next fall, Brandon will be busier than ever when a planned addition the sports center opens.

“In September 2025, AYSA is expected to open a state-of-the-art Recreation Outdoor Complex (R.O.C.),” he said, “with 10 full-sized, fully lighted soccer and football fields located northwest of the Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center.”

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

It’s a combination of college students, great place to retire and all in between. I really appreciate that you can get anywhere you want in 15 minutes.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

Creating more things for ages of 24 to 40-yearold adults as well as childcare for their young babies.

WHAT CAN THE ORDINARY CITIZEN DO ABOUT THAT?

Not sure, but Abilene has a lot ordinary citizens with extra ordinary imagination and ideas for our residents and citizens to thrive.

ARE YOU DIRECTLY INVOLVED WITH YOUTHS OR IS YOUR JOB STRICTLY ADMINISTRATIVE?

I love all 5 sections of my calling to help facilitate the development of youth sports from the athletes, parents, volunteer coaches, professional coaches and the administrator perspective.

WHICH PART OF YOUR JOB GIVES YOU THE MOST SATISFACTION?

The smile and laugh of kids while playing. The look of parents and grandparents as they watch their loved ones play.

WHAT AGES ARE ELIGIBLE TO COME TO THE YOUTH SPORTS AUTHORITY?

5 years to adults (if you are in school or ever been in school, we have something for you.)

WHAT FEEDBACK HAVE YOU RECEIVED SINCE IT OPENED?

Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) has been around since 2004 but The Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center opened in February 2020, which was incredible until about mid-March when we were shut down with Covid-19 regulations. Once we re-opened, we have heard 99 percent of thankfulness, happiness, tidiness of the space, love for the staff, love for programming and opportunities while at AYSA.

Brandon’s Favorites

HOBBY: Playing basketball, resistance training, podcasts, reading development and leadership books

CURRENTLY READING: “What Drives Winning” and the Bible

DRINK: I am a loose leaf tea guy. I love it! Very particular of my tea drinks.

By Loretta Fulton

