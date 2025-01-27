Abilene Influencer: Erin Seabourne

You could say Erin Seabourne “waltzed” her way into her first job at Hendrick Home for Children back in 2013.

Before that, she was teaching ballet and was asked to be one of the professional dancers for the Home’s annual fundraiser, Dancing With the Abilene Stars. At her very first event, she literally ran into the boss on the dance floor. That chance meeting with then President and CEO of the Home, David Miller, led Erin to joining the staff and working her way up the ladder. In the summer of 2024, she was named President and CEO of the Home, making her the first woman in that position since the Home’s founding in 1939.

She doesn’t feel added pressure as the first woman to lead the Home, but rather she feels a sense of pride.

“The fact that I am the first woman can be overwhelming to me sometimes because it is significant to The Home’s history and legacy, very meaningful to me and something that is important for our children and families to witness,” she said.

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

The short answer is the people; we have such good people in Abilene that have created a diverse and gracious culture, especially for a population our size. It feels a bit like Mayberry because Abilenians seem to have a natural ability to make everyone feel like they are part of a communal family but provide more than just small-town charm. I am proud of our robust nonprofit network that collaborates rather than competes, an enlightened arts scene and a lively university culture which attributes to continual growth and development as a community.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGESTCHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

Child welfare: I believe this is everyone’s biggest challenge. There are more children than ever that are homeless, in need of abuse and neglect-free environments and a safe place of retreat from drugs and alcohol.

WHAT CAN THE ORDINARY CITIZEN DO ABOUT THAT?

Know your resources and take the time to connect a child/family with those resources. Get involved somewhere; all the nonprofits (as well as other businesses, government entities and educational institutions) are addressing a piece of this issue in one way or another. When you get involved, you develop relationships and when you develop trusting relationships, you can change lives.

WHICH PART OF YOUR JOB GIVES YOU THE MOST SATISFACTION?

Giving kids a safe place where they are allowed to be kids. Allowing children a space where they are treated with dignity and respect, taught about Christ’s love, provided for consistently, educated and have access to an exceptional team of trauma professionals and then getting to witness the burden slowly dissipate is life changing. I have the utmost respect and admiration for our children and families; they are some of the strongest people I know.

DO YOU FEEL ADDED PRESSURE SINCE YOU ARE THE FIRST WOMAN TO LEAD HENDRICK HOME FOR CHILDREN?

I do not necessarily feel extra pressure, but I do feel extra proud. I am a mother, which carries a different weight and meaning than a man or a father, and my age as a woman is also a unique factor that makes my leadership of The Home unprecedented. Those two things have created a major shift in the leadership pattern of The Home as I navigate new responsibilities, work-life balance and engaging with staff.

WHAT DO YOU WANT YOUR LEGACY TO BE WHEN YOU EVENTUALLY LEAVE OR RETIRE FROM HENDRICK HOME FOR CHILDREN?

I want all the children and families we serve to leave knowing they were loved. I would like to increase the number of children and families we serve in our community, and I would like to continue creating a culture for staff of balance and trust that stands out for its integrity. Finally, I would like to contribute to the financial wellbeing of Hendrick Home for many more years to come so those that come after me are able to take care of children and families well without financial worry.

Erin’s Favorites

HOBBY: Traveling, being outside, spending time with family and friends. Most of all, I love being with my boys.

DRINK: If I’m not drinking water or coffee, Grey Goose dirty martini, most notably from Cypress Street.

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: I Love Lucy and The Andy Griffith Show. I guess you could say I am old school.

CURRENTLY READING: “Autumn Chills” by Agatha Christie

By Loretta Fulton

