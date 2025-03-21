Spring Shows Celebrate Different Musical Worlds

The Abilene Philharmonic is gearing up for an exciting and diverse Spring season with two highly anticipated shows that promise to captivate audiences. On March 29, the Philharmonic will present “East Meets West,” an evening that blends the rich musical traditions of both Eastern and Western cultures. On April 26, the orchestra will pay tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston in a concert entitled “To Whitney, with Love,” featuring LaKisha Jones’s powerful vocals. The Abilene Philharmonic’s upcoming Spring concerts will offer unforgettable experiences for all who attend.

EAST MEETS WEST: A GLOBAL SYMPHONY EXPERIENCE

MARCH 29, 2025

In East Meets West, the Abilene Philharmonic will explore the fusion of two distinct musical worlds, bridging the Western world’s classical sounds with the East’s profound artistry. This concert will feature internationally renowned violin virtuoso Eunice Keem, whose dynamic and expressive performance will bring to life both Eastern and Western masterpieces.

With the talents of the soloist shining throughout, the evening will include a vibrant selection of compositions that fuse cultural elements, showcasing the beauty and depth of both traditions. This concert is a must-see for classical music enthusiasts, with the opportunity to hear the interplay of musical styles and instruments from across the globe.

TO WHITNEY, WITH LOVE: A CELEBRATION OF A MUSIC ICON

APRIL 26, 2025

The Abilene Philharmonic is thrilled to present To Whitney, with Love, a tribute to one of the most iconic vocalists of all time, Whitney Houston. Featuring the extraordinary voice of LaKisha Jones, this concert will celebrate Houston’s unforgettable hits as well as singles by other powerhouse women such as Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner.

LaKisha Jones, known for her powerful voice and emotional depth, will join the orchestra for an unforgettable evening. She will capture the essence of Whitney’s music while bringing her own unique energy to the performance.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for both concerts are now available for purchase. Don’t miss the chance to experience live symphonic music in the Big Country. Whether you’re a fan of classical music or a lover of iconic pop ballads, these two concerts will offer something for everyone.

Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family and prepare to experience the Abilene Philharmonic this Spring. For more information on ticket purchases, visit www.abilenephilharmonic.org.

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic

