31st Annual Stars Over Abilene Quilt Show: A Celebration of Quilting and Community

Abilene Quilters Guild will hold its 31st annual STARS OVER ABILENE QUILT SHOW on June 6 from 10am to 5pm and June 7 from 10am to 4pm at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N 6th Street. There will be approximately 200 beautiful quilts created by quilters from all over the Big Country. Other activities at the Quilt Show include door prizes, demonstrations, 25 vendors, Viewer’s Choice Awards and Quilts of Valor presentations. The show is a non-juried event and is currently accepting entries postmarked by May 5, 2025. The entry form is on their website, and all are encouraged to enter. Attendees on the first day of the show will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite quilts.

Annually, the Guild creates a quilt for a local charity, and it is displayed and raffled at the Quilt Show. This year, tickets are being sold for the beautiful Americana Diamond quilt with proceeds donated to The Men of Nehemiah. For tickets, contact the guild at qgabilene@gmail.com. The raffle quilt from the 2024 Stars Over Abilene Quilt Show raised funds for the Taylor County Court Appointed Child Advocate (CASA) program. Decorated baskets full of wonderful prizes as well as a new Singer sewing machine will also be raffled to benefit the AISD Foster and Homeless Student Program.

The Abilene Quilters Guild was formed in September of 1981 beginning with 20 charter members. Currently they have over 70 active members and gladly welcome new members to join. Quilters in the guild have made quilts to promote Hendrick League House, the Children’s Miracle Network, the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, the Noah Project and the West Central Food Bank of Texas to name a few.

Since that time, the Abilene Quilters Guild has welcomed hundreds of quilters to its ranks from all areas of the Big Country. Their meetings are the second Monday of each month and are held at Ridgemont Baptist Church. Visitors from the Abilene area are encouraged and welcomed as they strive to promote the art of quilting. More information can be found on their website. www.abilenequiltersguild.net.