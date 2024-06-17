Abilene Influencer: Katie Alford

It’s not the abundance of nonprofits Abilene is famous for or its many institutions that make the city unique in the eyes of Katie Alford. It’s something much more basic–friendliness.

“It’s the magnet and the glue,” Alford said. Since 2009, Alford has led the Community Foundation of Abilene as President and Chief Executive Officer. She earned a degree in finance from Abilene Christian University in 1999, worked for two local businesses, and then joined the foundation in 2005 as finance director. She has made Abilene her home since enrolling at ACU in 1995, following graduation from Seminole High School. Since then, she has watched her adopted home grow but still maintain its reputation for friendliness and generosity. To highlight the city’s generous spirit, the Community Foundation of Abilene launched Abilene Gives in 2017. The day of giving supports local nonprofits by going online at abilenegives.org to make a donation. This year’s event is May 7, and Alford is hopeful that giving exceeds the $2.1 million donated in 2023.

“Let’s make it even bigger and more impactful in 2024!” Alford said.

Alford not only has a full-time job and family, she also serves on local boards as varied as Hendrick Home for Children, Serenity Foundation, First Financial Bank, and the Military Affairs Committee of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce. Honors for her civic involvement include the 2008 Abilene 20 and Under recognition, 2017 AAUW Woman of Outstanding Achievement, and 2019 Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame inductee.

Her family includes her husband of 25 years, Jason Alford, and two daughters, Leighton, 21, a junior at ACU, and Kindall, 19, a freshman at Oklahoma State University.

Alford is rightfully proud of the foundation she leads. It originated in 1985 with $750,000 in assets. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the foundation had grown to over $200 million.

“The greatest thing is that the foundation is here forever for Abilene,” she said.

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

The people that live in Abilene. I hear story after story about how “friendly” Abilene is, whether that’s to visitors, to people being stationed here at Dyess AFB, to college students, or to people who have moved here for other reasons. That friendliness makes people want to stay here or move back. It’s the magnet and the glue. The other factor that makes people in Abilene unique is they are also very generous. We have many nonprofit organizations, churches, hospitals, and universities that operate off of charitable gifts.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT ABILENE IS FACING?

The shortage of childcare providers and services for working parents. We partnered with the DCOA to conduct a local childcare needs assessment last year. The study revealed that Taylor County is short 30-40 percent of the total childcare spots our community needs. The shortages are caused by staffing difficulties, rising costs of care, and the lack of availability during non-traditional hours and weekends. This results in long wait lists and more expensive costs for working families. A lack of childcare creates challenges for businesses that face employee absenteeism. The challenges are amplified when we think about how childcare impacts medical providers, first responders, our Dyess personnel, teachers, and so many more vital community positions.

IS THAT SOMETHING THAT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION CAN ADDRESS?

We’re committed to keeping the conversation going and exploring possible solutions. We have worked with community partners to identify the problems, but also to bring people to the table to brainstorm ways this shortage can be offset. Once our community identifies possible solutions, we will be eager to put grant dollars behind the efforts. With others joining the CFA collaboratively, I know we can make a difference in the shortage.

WHAT PART OF YOUR JOB EXCITES YOU MOST?

What excites me most is helping someone fulfill their charitable goals. Whether it’s helping a family create a scholarship fund in memory of someone they love, or helping someone create an ongoing gift through their will that will support a nonprofit, church, or special cause they care about. Much of what we do is intergenerational, and many families have been part of CFA for decades, passing the practice of generosity from one generation to the next. Our donors have varied interests and special causes they want to support, but they all give for the same reason: to create a lasting impact. Endowment funds are forever, which means our donors’ impact and legacies are carried on forever.

WHAT ACHIEVEMENTS AT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ARE YOU PROUDEST OF?

I’m proud of the growth and impact that the Community Foundation of Abilene has had on our community over the past (almost) 40 years. We started with $750,000 in assets and as of December 31, 2023, our assets are now over $200 million. Even more amazing than that is that our grant impact last year was $18 million and totals $180 million since we started in 1985. As our assets continue to grow, the grantmaking impact grows as well.

Katie’s Favorites

DRINK: Unsweet Iced Tea (with extra ice)

CURRENTLY READING: “Atomic Habits” by James Clear

HOBBY: Anything outdoors, but especially vacationing in the mountains at Lake City, Colorado

By Loretta Fulton

Photo Courtesy of Micah Schmidt, Double Knot