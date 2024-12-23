Abilene Influencer: Nathan Hathorn

Nathan Hathorn hasn’t wasted any time since graduating from Abilene Christian University in 2009.

In just 15 years, Nathan has become quite an entrepreneur, with Silverthorne Insurance Brokers, Silverthorne Investments, Silverthorne Stays (short-term vacation rentals), and several other businesses to his name. When not tending to those enterprises, Nathan stays busy as a husband to his wife, Katie, an ACU professor, and father to daughters Harper, 10, Nora, 8, and son, Micah, 3.

Nathan acknowledges that “insurance is not the most exciting career path,” but it allows him to earn a good living and help others, something he is passionate about.

“I love helping people, serving our clients and being involved in the community,” he said. “We help people protect their homes, their business and the things that they have worked hard to build.”

Somehow, Nathan still finds time to be deeply involved in the community that he loves. He is a 2005 graduate of Wylie High School, and his children attend Wylie schools. The family are members of The Well Church, and Nathan has served on numerous boards, among them Abilene Chamber of Commerce Downtown Taskforce and Abilene Cultural Affairs Committee. He was named to the 20 under 40 Class of 2021 by the Abilene Young Professionals and was a member of Leadership Abilene Class of 2019. Nathan also is an associate member of the Home Builders Association and the Abilene Board of Realtors, among other memberships. His interests are varied, with a partnership in Edge Street Capital, Mood Froyo & Coffee and Bodegish, a walkup convenience store located downtown.

Nathan has developed a career that he is proud of, one that has developed his resilience, mental toughness and the ability to quickly make changes. He feels fortunate that he has been able to do that but understands that striking out on your own isn’t for everybody.

“Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart,” he said.

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

Not the people. They are great, but it’s the BBQ, church options and all the excellent drivers we have here that do it for me. Ok, it’s mostly the people.

WHAT’S A MAJOR PROBLEM ABILENE IS FACING?

There is too much parking available now in downtown Abilene.

WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT?

The people spoke and the city listened. There’s parking everywhere or you aren’t looking or willing to walk a block. Go downtown and shop at local businesses instead of Amazon when you need to buy a gift. Grab your coffee, lunch, dinner or date night at a local business downtown, and keep your money working in our Abilene economy, supporting your neighbors and the redevelopment of downtown Abilene.

WHAT PART OF YOUR JOB EXCITES YOU THE MOST?

I am blessed to get to do what I love every day. Insurance is not the most exciting career path, and it is a lot of work owning an agency in the current environment; however, I love helping people, serving our clients and being involved in the community. We help people protect their homes, their business and the things that they have worked hard to build.

WHAT CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS ARE YOU PROUDEST OF?

I think developing resilience, mental toughness and the ability to pivot during difficult times. Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart. I’m proud that I started my businesses despite being young, broke and scared to do it. Despite the challenges, difficulties and setbacks, I haven’t quit or given up yet, and we just celebrated six years in business for both Silverthorne companies. I’m excited to see what’s next!

By Loretta Fulton

