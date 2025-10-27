Abilene Influencer: Pete Garcia

Pete Garcia loves being a part of people’s lives, no matter where they are–or at least wherever they’re listening to a radio.

He is owner of La Voz 93.3 FM in Abilene and Wolf Country 107.1 FM and La Voz 1320 AM, both in Colorado City. He often tells people that being in the radio business, something he has done since he was 15, is the answer to a prayer because he loves it so much.

“But I did not realize it was also going to strengthen my walk with God,” he said. “Boy, oh, boy, have I had to lean into him many times as a business owner.”

Pete’s father, who died in January 2023, was mayor of Rotan, and Pete has been asked if he would consider running for office in Abilene. It’s admittedly low on his to-do list, but he serves the community in many other ways. He has been on the boards of the Paramount Theater, Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas and Communities in Schools. He’s not ruling out public service, but he prefers leading by example and serving the people through his businesses.

“We will just have to see,” he said. “God can bring you into something before you even know it!”

WHAT IS UNIQUE ABOUT ABILENE?

We are big enough to have stuff to do, but not too big that it takes an hour to get across town. We are on the map for our “Storybook” themed events, sculptures and gardens, we have a zoo that is pretty amazing for a town our size, and we have some great people here who care and want to make a difference.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE THAT ABILENE FACES OVERALL?

I think our streets have been a challenge for the city. The disrepair for so many years left the council facing some heat from citizens. I do appreciate that they have been proactive in repairing them. So many have opinions as to whether we are spending money wisely on various projects in town, and to be honest, I appreciate the efforts and enjoy seeing the city’s “beautification” come to life.

WHAT CHALLENGES DOES THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY IN ABILENE FACE THAT OTHERS DON’T?

I think the thing that I see as a challenge to the Hispanic community the most is that we are a demographic that does not get out and vote. I don’t know why that is. I vote, and I always encourage others to vote. We are a very fast growing demographic and voting is a great way to let our voice be heard.

WHAT PART OF YOUR JOB GIVES YOU THE MOST SATISFACTION?

I truly wake up every day loving what I do, even on the bad days. I get to connect with people where they are in life. I get to jump in their car with them, I get to workout with them, I get to work with them. The radio lets me be in all of those places at once. I’ve been told time and time again by listeners that I bring a smile to their day. The other thing I love is that I get to help local small businesses be heard, seen and grow. I love talking to business owners about their business. I love working with them and not against them. I want their advertising dollars to work when they choose us!

DO ABILENE HISPANICS SEE YOU AS A COMMUNITY LEADER?

I guess the answer is yes, but then I want to say no. I just try and lead by being the best version of me I can be, and if that means seeing me as a community leader, then I say Thank-You!

HAVE YOU EVER CONSIDERED RUNNING FOR OFFICE?

I have been asked dozens of times to run for public office. My dad was the mayor of Rotan before he passed away in January 2023, and I thought it would be pretty cool for a father and son to be the mayor of the communities they serve, but I just couldn’t bring myself to take that step forward. I’m not going to rule it out, but it’s also much, much lower on my “to-do” list than it once was.

Pete’s Favorites

HOBBY: I love to fish! — Even though it’s my favorite hobby, I rarely do it. I grew up fishing stock tanks, and it’s what I prefer, but I don’t know anyone who has one.

CURRENTLY READING: I’m re-reading Joyce Meyers “Battlefield of the Mind” and also reading “The Servant” by James C. Hunter. I like books that help me to be a better me, so that’s what I like to read!

DRINK: Sweet Tea! – I can drink it all day every day! — No Lemon, and extra ice!