Abilene Loves: Barber Shop

The Kings Barbers

173 Walnut St.

www.thekingsbarbers.com

Old traditional barbershop values and style set apart The Kings Barber and have defined a business that Abilene loves.

Kingslee Allen opened The Kings Barber two years ago after quitting her full time job to attend NeeCee’s Barber School and begin a new career. Opening her own shop was her goal from the beginning.

“I saw a need that wasn’t quite being met,” Allen said. “I wanted to offer a personalized hair experience that leaves people with a customized cut just for them. We are not about getting a certain number of butts in our seats; we are about giving our clients a personalized service.”

The Kings Barber offers a bespoke service where clients are treated like family. Facebook reviews consistently praise the atmosphere, service, people and the skill of the barbers. Their downtown location is intentional and connects to Allen’s desire to contribute to the life of Abilene.

“We love having the opportunity to invest in the revitalization of downtown Abilene. Abilene has become home, and being a part of a growing movement to bring life back into the heart of downtown is one of our passions,” she said. “Abilene has been the place I have been able to learn and grow, so to be able to give back to the

community that has given me so much is an honor.”