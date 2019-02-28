Abilene Loves: University

Texas Tech Health Science Center

1674 Pine St.

www.ttuhsc.edu

Texas Tech Health Science Center educates students, provides patient care and conducts biomedical and clinical research. TTHSC graduates the most health care professionals in the state of Texas with five schools and five satellite campuses across West Texas. All five schools are focused on the same mission: to enrich the lives of others by educating students to become collaborative health care professionals, providing excellent patient care, and advancing knowledge through innovative research.

Texas Tech University was created by legislative action in 1923 and has the distinction of being the largest comprehensive higher education institution in the western two-thirds of Texas. TTUHSC came to Abilene in 2007 when community leaders raised funds to build the Julia Jones Matthews Department of Public Health, School of Nursing and School for Pharmacy, providing a huge economic impact in our community.

TTUHSC is nationally recognized for innovative programs, academic achievement and cutting-edge research. They are training the next generation of highly qualified health professionals focusing on the vision to strengthen its national reputation as it seeks to promote healthier communities across West Texas and beyond.