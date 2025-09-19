Abilene Philharmonic Launches 75th Anniversary Season

The Abilene Philharmonic proudly launches its 75th Anniversary Season with Opening Night on Saturday, September 27. This landmark event kicks off a season of unforgettable music and community celebration, honoring 75 years of orchestral excellence in the Big Country. The evening begins with an elegant Opening Night Soirée, sponsored by Clear Fork Bank, and is followed by a thrilling concert sponsored by Wallpaper Abilene and George & Jan Woodward.

The festivities begin with the Soirée, a stylish preconcert gathering. Guests will enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and the chance to celebrate with fellow music lovers, patrons and Philharmonic musicians. The event is a fitting start to a night that celebrates tradition, community and artistic achievement.

Following the Soirée, Maestro David Itkin will lead the Abilene Philharmonic in a dynamic program featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists: Chloe Kifer, Alexandre Moutouzkine and Horacio Contreras Espinoza. The trio, sponsored by Tim and Michelle Brookshire, will join the orchestra for Beethoven’s Triple Concerto.

The evening will also feature one of the most beloved and romantic works in the orchestral repertoire: Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2. This sweeping emotionally charged symphony showcases the full power and beauty of the Abilene Philharmonic, from its lush melodies and dramatic climaxes to its famously lyrical third movement. The inclusion of Rachmaninoff ’s masterwork elevates the evening into a true celebration of symphonic grandeur.

As the Abilene Philharmonic celebrates 75 years of enriching the cultural life of the region, Opening Night is more than just a concert—it is a tribute to the orchestra’s enduring legacy and an exciting glimpse into its future. With generous support from Wallpaper Abilene, George & Jan Woodward, Clear Fork Bank and Tim & Michelle Brookshire, the event reflects the deep community support that has sustained the Philharmonic for generations.

Tickets are available now at AbiPhil.com. Don’t miss a night of elegance, artistry and powerful music as the community celebrates the past, present and future of the Abilene Philharmonic.

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic