Center for Contemporary Arts 7th National Juried Exhibition with Juror Letitia Huckaby

The Center for Contemporary Arts National Juried Exhibition (CCAN) is a national juried art competition at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Downtown Abilene. This is the seventh year for CCAN and in 2022 we received more than 350 entries from 20+ different states and just about every region of Texas!

Artwork from across the United States is installed salon-style in the galleries from 11 different media categories. Each year, an acclaimed artist is selected to jury and curate the show, as well as select winners from each of the categories and to award a Juror’s Award and a Best of Show. Over $6,500 is awarded each year to the winners.

This year’s juror is Dallas-based multi-disciplinary artist Letitia Huckaby.

Letitia Huckaby is the co-founder, with her husband and fellow artist Sedrick, of Kinfolk House, a collaborative project space housed within a 100-year-old historic home in the Polytechnic neighborhood of Ft. Worth.

Huckaby’s work often incorporates both photography and textiles to present poignant topics of heritage and community. Evoking historical references through her pattern and material choices, her images combine to contextualize the experience of her ancestors and bring them to the present for the viewer. Most recently you could view her work in the exhibition, Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas.

Letitia Huckaby has a degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma, a BFA from the Art Institute of Boston in photography and her Master’s degree from the University of North Texas in Denton. Huckaby has exhibited as an emerging artist at Phillips New York, the Tyler Museum of Art, The Studio School of Harlem, Renaissance Fine Art in Harlem curated by Deborah Willis, PhD, The McKenna Museum in New Orleans, the Camden Palace Hotel in Cork City, Ireland, and the Texas Biennial at Blue Star Contemporary Art Museum. Her work is included in several prestigious collections; the Library of Congress, the McNay Art Museum, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, the Brandywine Workshop in Philadelphia, and the Samella Lewis Contemporary Art Collection at Scripps College in Claremont, California. Huckaby was a featured artist in MAP2020: The Further We Roll, The More We Gain at the Amon Carter Museum and State of the Art 2020 at Crystal Bridges Museum. Ms. Huckaby was a Fall 2020 Art Pace Artist in Residence and is represented by the Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas. Ms. Huckaby was named the Texas Artist of the Year for 2022.

CCAN will be on view in the Jane Adams Breed Gallery, Alice and Bill Wright Gallery, and Gallery 3 at the Center for Contemporary Arts from September 8th through October 28th. The awards reception will be held Saturday, September 9th from 2-4pm with the awards presentation at 3pm.

Contributed By The Center for Contemporary Arts