Leeks 3 Ways

“What are leeks?” I didn’t learn about leeks until I attended culinary school.

Leeks are a mild-tasting member of the onion family. They grow upright in stalks instead of bulbs, and are white and light green at the bottom, darkening into a deeper green at the top.

Leeks can be a great way to add extra, yet subtle flavor to your spring side or lent dishes. I hope you will give them a try and you may just find a new favorite recipe to add to your menu.

Leek Potato Soup

3 large leeks, white only

2 small ribs of celery, ½-inch chopped

1 stick butter

2 lbs russet potatoes, about 5 medium peeled

6 cups chicken broth or vegetable stock (vegetable stock can be made with the dark green leaves of the leek)

1 bay leaf

3 sprigs fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup heavy cream

thyme for garnish

Cut off the green of the leeks and discard (or freeze for stock). Cut them lengthwise and wash well to remove any dirt or grit. Thinly slice the whites of the leeks, about 5-6 cups. Place leeks, celery, and butter in a large pot. Cook over medium heat until they are tender without browning them, about 5-7 minutes. Cut potatoes into large chunks and add to the pot with broth, thyme, bay leaf, and salt & pepper to taste. Simmer covered for 45 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Discard bay leaf. Using an immersion or hand blender, blend soup until smooth. Add cream and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Season to taste.

Optional: Once blended, run through a strainer lined with cheesecloth to achieve a smoother texture.

Leftover soup can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Reheat on the stovetop or in the microwave.

CHEF TIP: Soup does not freeze well. It will become grainy when thawed.

Creamy Leeks with Pan Seared Salmon

2 salmon fillets

2 Tbsp olive oil

6-5 leeks, white and light green parts only, sliced diagonally (about 2 cups sliced)

1 Tbsp chopped fresh dill

1/4 cup cream

lemon juice

sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Heat a swirl of olive oil in a pan. Add the leeks and sauté until they start to soften. Add the cream and let it bubble a bit until the leeks are tender, adding salt and pepper to taste. Add the dill, toss, and take off the heat. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and stir. Taste and adjust seasoning. Set aside. In another skillet, heat olive oil. Sprinkle salmon fillets with salt and pepper. When the oil is hot, add salmon to the pan skin side down. Cook for a couple of minutes and flip to cook the other side. Cook for a couple of minutes more until done to your liking. Place each fillet on a plate and divide the creamy leeks between the two. Enjoy!

Roasted Leeks

This is an easy side dish for an Easter meal!

4 large leeks

¼ cup butter, melted

½ cup parmesan cheese, shredded

salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven 400F. Cut the root and dark green tops off the leeks. Cut in half lengthwise and wash between the layers to remove any dirt and debris. Place them cut side down in an oven-safe pan with ½ cup water. Cover and cook on medium on the stove. Simmer for about 5 minutes or until slightly tender. Drain any water and flip leeks over so they are cut side up. Sprinkle with salt and pepper (or add your spice of choice). Drizzle with melted butter and shredded parmesan cheese. Bake 25 – 30 minutes or until leeks are tender and golden.

By Chef Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography